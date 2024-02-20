Isuzu UTE A-League Round 18 Headlines

Find out everything you need to know ahead of a bumper weekend of A-League action live across Network 10 and Paramount+

Western claim their first win in two months

Western United enjoyed something that has been far and in between as they claimed their first three points for two months last weekend when they ran out winners against Newcastle Jets.

Former Jet Daniel Penha opened the scoring for Western before Noah Botic made sure of the points just after half time.

However, they suffered heartbreak midweek when they went down 2-1 to Melbourne Victory with both of their opposition's goals arriving in second half stoppage time.

John Aloisi's next challenge will see them head north to the team they last managed to beat in December, Brisbane Roar.

Brisbane and Ruben Zadkovich in particular would have been left disappointed with last weekend's trip to the west.

Zadkovich seemed to have got the upper hand over his former employers and Roar looked on course to secure back-to-back wins for just the second time this season.

That was until an Adam Taggart double within the space of five minutes saw Perth turn the score around in their favour to ensure Brisbane left HBF Park empty handed.

Brisbane Roar vs Western United this Friday night from 1915 AEDT

Sky Blues looking to make it three on the bounce

Sydney FC have been one of the form sides in the A-League this month. They were the team to break the Mariners' lengthy unbeaten record a fortnight ago and are building up quite nicely with their last defeat having arrived in mid January.

A win against an out of sorts Melbourne City could see them further solidify their position in the top six ahead of the Sydney derby next weekend.

Melbourne City stopped the rot last weekend when they shared the points with rivals Victory in quite an uncharacteristically lacklustre encounter.

Prior to the derby they had suffered quite heavy defeats on the road which has seen them drop out of the top six.

Sydney FC vs Melbourne City this Saturday night from 1700 AEDT

Wanderers desperate to address their slump

Western Sydney's last three matches have been drama-filled with plenty of talking points surrounding Marko Rudan.

On the pitch, there have been 14 goals throughout that period with the Wanderers falling 4-3 to Macarthur before sharing the points with the Jets in an end-to-end 3-3 draw.

Their most recent outing in Gosford saw them fall short with Mikael Doka's penalty condemning them to their third defeat in five matches.

They will be coming up against an Adelaide side in a slump of their own.

Carl Veart's side have had to do some soul searching over the last month. Their last win came on Jan 13, since then they have picked up just one point from their four matches and sit equal on points with Perth in 9th position.

Adelaide United vs Western Sydney Wanderers this Saturday night from 1935 AEDT

Glory begin new era against the league leaders

For the first time in a long time, Perth's prospects are beginning to look that bit brighter.

Alen Stajcic has drummed in a sense of belief in his side which has translated into some impressive results of late. The men from the west are undefeated in their last five matches and could be in for a shout of finals football if they maintain this trajectory.

They will have a tough proposition this Saturday night as they meet the runaway league leaders Wellington Phoenix in the distance derby.

Phoenix have a five point lead at the top of the table and are on an eight game unbeaten run which includes a 4-3 win over their Glory when the two sides last met in Unite Round.

Perth Glory vs Wellington Phoenix this Saturday night from 2135 AEDT

Victory return to winning ways

Victory rediscovered that winning feeling in their midweek fixture thanks to Damien Da Silva's double which saw them take all three points from Western United.

After a series of draws, their latest win was their first since the beginning of January. That recent form has been enough for their upcoming opponents to leapfrog them on the ladder.

This Sunday's fixture on 10 Bold and 10 Play will see second plays third with the Mariners also returning to the winners circle thanks to their 1-0 win over the Wanderers.

These two teams have been tough to separate as they head into their third meeting this season with the prior two encounters both ending in stalemates.

Melbourne Victory vs Central Coast Mariners this Sunday from 1630 AEDT

Bulls aim to bounce back

Mile Sterjovski will be hoping that last weekend's defeat to leaders Wellington will be just a small blip as they aim to return to winning ways in Newcastle.

Prior to the defeat against Phoenix, Macarthur had strung together an impressive run which had not seen them on the wrong end of the scoreline since New Years Day.

Meanwhile, Newcastle's objectives are of a different kind. Currently second from bottom and winless in a month, they won't exactly be brimming with confidence ahead of this one after coming up short against bottom of the ladder Western United last time out.

Newcastle Jets vs Macarthur FC this Sunday from 1650 AEDT