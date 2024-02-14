Isuzu UTE A-League Round 17 Headlines

Victory's Streak Ends One Week Before The Derby

As Melbourne Victory’s undefeated streak came to a dramatic end last weekend in Macarthur, another challenge awaits them at AAMI Park this Saturday night: Aurelio Vidmar’s Melbourne City in the Melbourne Derby.

This will be the second Melbourne Derby of the season so far, with the first meeting between the two ending at a stalemate of 0-0, with both sides having their fair share of chances.

Watch the highlights from the previous Melbourne Derby here.

As we look forward to Saturday's derby, let's have a look at each side's form in recent weeks.

Starting with the home side, Melbourne City, last weekend, lost 5-1 against Ruben Zadkovich’s Brisbane Roar. Melbourne City started poorly in the first half, and the scoreboard reflected after going down 4-0 before the half-time whistle.

City improved in the second half and were treated with a consolation goal from Terri Antonis in the 73rd minute. Full-time blew as the scoreboard read 5-1 to Brisbane Roar which would mark Melbourne City’s 4th loss in the last 5 games. A win for Melbourne City in the derby would be crucial as Aurelio Vidmar’s side slowly slip away from the top 6.

Watch the highlights from Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City here.

As stated before, Melbourne Victory’s 15-game unbeaten streak came to an end at the hands of Mile Sterjovski’s Macarthur FC, or more importantly, by the gloves of Filip Kurto.

The Macarthur goalkeeper performed outstandingly, with 9 saves and 1 (controversial) penalty save. Melbourne Victory created a plethora of chances but couldn't find the back of the net after 30 shots on Macarthur’s goal.

Watch the highlights from Melbourne Victory vs Macarthur FC here.

While this was Melbourne Victory’s first loss of the season, worries are starting to echo around the Vuck after only picking up 4 points from their last 5 games.

Catch all the action from the Melbourne Derby live and free on 10 Bold, 10 Play, and Paramount+ from 7pm Saturday night (AEDT).

Zadkovich's Loud Roar

To round up the Saturday night action, Perth Glory will host the in-form Brisbane Roar at HBF Stadium.

It was only two weeks ago when Brisbane Roar were 1 win from the last 8 matches and were struggling to provide fans with hope for the 23/24 campaign. However, over the last two weeks, the Roar has drawn against 1st place (vs Wellington Phoenix) and grabbed their biggest win of the season (vs Melbourne City).

Last week’s 5-1 domination against Melbourne City left home fans joyously stunned by the free-flowing attacking football they had missed at times this season. Star performances came from the youngster striker Thomas Waddingham, who grabbed a double, and veteran midfielder Jay O’Shea, who provided a goal and an assist to the blow-out victory.

Watch the highlights from Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City here.

The Brisbane Roar Zadkovich era has gotten off to the right start, but he will have to prove himself in his first away challenge against Perth Glory, who have had some recent strong form themselves.

Perth Glory have accumulated 8 points from the last 4 games which is quite a good statistic when considering they had only collected 8 points from the 12 games prior. Most recently, they drew in an intensely dramatic 3-3 encounter with Adelaide United.

Perth Glory came back from 2-0 down with goals from Adam Taggart, David Williams, and Joshua Rawlins that would give the WA side the lead 3-2. The Glory seemed to have done enough to get the three points, especially after Oliver Sail’s penalty save in the 87th minute to deny Stefan Mauk. But the game was tied 3-3 in the 98th minute after a corner was headed in by Adelaide’s Panagiotis Kikianis.

Watch the highlights from Adelaide United vs Perth Glory here.

This week, both sides will fight hard to continue their strong spells of form with hopes of contending for a spot in the top 6 by the end of the regular season.

Watch Perth Glory vs Brisbane Roar live on Paramount+ at 9:35pm Saturday night (AEDT).

Sky Blues End Mariners' Hot Streak

The Central Coast Mariners' 12-game A-League unbeaten streak was also brought to an abrupt end last weekend after a 3-1 loss to Sydney FC. The Sky Blues started with a bang in Gosford scoring 3 goals in the first twenty minutes.

The first came from Rhyan Grant in the 4th minute, then Anthony Caceres got the second and forced an own goal to extend the lead to 3-0. Sydney FC could’ve easily scored 4 in the first half if not for Pat Wood’s complete blunder, which was punned "peak A-League" by commentator Daniel McBreen.

It just proved not to be the Mariners’ day, despite a goal from Angel Torres in the second half to instill some hope in the home fans’ hearts.

Watch the highlights from Central Coast Mariners vs Sydney FC here.

Central Coast didn’t have long to wallow over their defeat, as their midweek AFC Cup fixture vs Phnom Penh was fast approaching. And what a way to bounce back! A hattrick to Ryan Edmondson paved the way for a 4-0 Mariners victory to send the Central Coast side into the AFC Cup Zonal Finals. But before then they will take on the Western Sydney Wanderers in Round 17 of the A-League.

Watch the highlights from Central Coast Mariners vs Phnom Penh here.

Western Sydney Wanderers currently sit in 5th place on the A-League ladder after their 3-3 draw against Newcastle Jets. The Red & Black finished the game with 9 men after red cards to Tate Russell and Jorrit Hendrix but were able to stay in the game for the entire 90 minutes.

Newcastle looked close to taking home the three points after a brace from the now joint top-goal-scorer of the league, Apostolos Stamatelopoulos. But the Wanderers captain, Marcelo, came in clutch with a 92nd-minute equalizer to ensure his side a share of the three points.

Watch the highlights from Newcastle Jets vs Western Sydney Wanderers here.

The last time Western Sydney Wanderers and Central Coast Mariners met, the latter got the upper hand in a 1-0 victory after a lone goal from Marco Tulio. Now, as the Mariners attempt to fill the void that Tulio created when he left the club in January, who will step up to bring them back to winning ways in the A-League?

Catch all the action from the Central Coast Mariners v Western Sydney Wanderers live and free on 10 Bold, 10 Play, and Paramount+ from 4:30pm Sunday afternoon (AEDT).

The 'Nix Extend Lead To Five

Wellington Phoenix enters Round 17 five points clear at the top of the table after a comfortable win against Western United.

Headlines were grabbed by the delayed kick-off after Western United brought the wrong kit to Wellington for the game. This caused Wellington Phoenix’s kitman to dash across town to pick up the home side’s alternate kit before kick-off. Another, as Danny McBreen would say, "peak A-League" moment.

Once kick-off had begun, it only took 2 minutes for the ‘Nix to claim a lead after a goal from Nicholas Pennington, who later went on to force an own goal from United’s John Donachie early into the second half. The final score ended 2-0, and Phoenix extended their lead at the helm of the A-League.

Watch the highlights from Wellington Phoenix vs Western United here.

This Sunday, they will travel across the ditch to Campbelltown where they will take on 3rd place, Macarthur FC. The Bulls haven’t lost a game in 7 A-League matches and have overcome strong opposition in recent weeks to prove they are title contenders for this A-League season.

Their recent clean sheet against Melbourne Victory will be one to look back upon fondly as they prepare for this week’s fixture against Wellington Phoenix. Another recent strong performance was the mid-week fixture against Sabah in the AFC Cup where the Bulls emerged victors 3-0 after a goal from Ulises Davila and a brace from the 20-year-old Jed Drew to send them into the AFC Cup Zonal Final.

Watch the AFC Cup highlights from Macarthur FC vs Sabah FC.

If Macarthur can get all three points over the high-flying Phoenix this weekend, the gap between the two sides will be minimised to only 2 points.

Watch Macarthur FC vs Wellington Phoenix live on Paramount+ at 5:45pm Saturday night (AEDT).