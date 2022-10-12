A-League

Episodes
Video Extras
2022/23 FixturesFootball Home
More
Back

Fans To Get All Access

Fans To Get All Access

A-Leagues All Access To Premiere On 10 Bold, 10 Play And Paramount+

Paramount ANZ and Australian Professional Leagues have announced that the ground-breaking new documentary series, A-Leagues All Access, will be broadcast across Australia’s home of football on 10 Bold, 10 Play and Paramount+.

The show will premiere each Thursday at 7:30pm AEDT on 10 Play, KEEPUP.COM.AU, the KEEPUP app and KEEPUP on YouTube. It will be available on Australia’s fastest growing streaming service, Paramount+, and then on Saturdays, fans can catch A-Leagues All Access at 2pm AEDT on 10 Bold as an appetiser before the evenings Isuzu UTE A-League match.

The first ever episode will go live this Thursday, 13 October, and will give fans full access to Melbourne Victory marquee player Luis Nani, including scenes from Victory’s 3-2 defeat of Sydney FC in the Big Blue last weekend.

Each episode focuses on one of the A-Leagues stars, and is turned around at rapid speed following the weekend’s action for publication every Thursday during the season.

The series will feature Brisbane Roar’s Charlie Austin, Melbourne City Coach, Patrick Kisnorbo and rising Socceroos and Central Coast Mariners star, Garang Kuol. During the season break for the FIFA 2022 World Cup, Liberty A-League stars will shine with Western United and CommBank Matildas Chloe Logarzo, Melbourne Victory’s Kayla Morrison and Melbourne City and CommBank Matildas goalkeeper, Melissa Babieri.

A-Leagues All Access On 10 Bold, 10 Play And Paramount+.

Coach Q&A: Mark Rudan
NEXT STORY

Coach Q&A: Mark Rudan

Advertisement

Related Articles

Coach Q&A: Mark Rudan

Coach Q&A: Mark Rudan

Samuel Greco Schwartz caught up with Western Sydney Wanderers coach Mark Rudan ahead of the 2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League season. Check out what he had to say.
Coach Q&A: Steve Corica

Coach Q&A: Steve Corica

Simon Hill caught up with Sydney FC coach Steve Corica ahead of the 2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League season. Check out what he had to say.
Coach Q&A: Patrick Kisnorbo

Coach Q&A: Patrick Kisnorbo

Samuel Greco Schwartz caught up with Melbourne City coach Patrick Kisnorbo ahead of the 2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League season. Check out what he had to say.
Coach Q&A: Arthur Papas

Coach Q&A: Arthur Papas

Robbie Thomson caught up with Newcastle Jets coach Arthur Papas ahead of the 22/23 Isuzu UTE A-League season. Check out what he had to say.
Coach Q&A: Ruben Zadkovich

Coach Q&A: Ruben Zadkovich

Samuel Greco Schwartz caught up with Perth Glory coach Ruben Zadkovich ahead of the 2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League season. Check out what he had to say.