Coach Q&A: Warren Moon

The 2021/22 Isuzu UTE A-League season saw Brisbane Roar fail to reach the heights that many had come to expect. Do they have what it takes to return to finals football? 10 Football's Samuel Greco Schwartz caught up with Head Coach, Warren Moon, to find out what we can expect from the team from the sunshine state.

SGS: How did the boys respond to that Australia Cup defeat against Sydney United?

WM: We were massively disappointed, there’s no sugarcoating it. There's no, there's no sugarcoating it, we had a great opportunity to make the final. You know, we knew what was at stake. We were prepared, we were ready. But ultimately, we came up short.

We struggled with the pitch, there's no denying that, I think it was a different experience for a lot of us. But that’s no excuse. I think we dominated the match and had plenty of chances to go through. So, we just weren’t clinical enough on the day. And, yeah, it's a hit. It's a hit for the staff and the players. We’ve had a good week on the training park, to be honest, because the best thing you can do is get back out there work hard, play an NPL side up here and you can see we took out our frustrations on them.

SGS: What did you take away from it personally?

It (football) can be a cruel game at times. Massive credit to Sydney United, they did exactly what I would have done if I was in their position, I would have defended deep and stayed in the game, waiting for your chances and as the crowd grew into it and the extra time happened, it almost felt like it was fate. The magic of the cup was going to mean that there was a first NPL finalist, and so it was, they deserve their place in the final.

So, you know, being a historic club like they are, it hurts us, it burns us, but obviously, it's good to see a famous club with a rich history in the final from the past.

SGS: Goals were at a premium for you guys last season, you’ve since brought in Charlie Austin, what are your targets for him heading into the new campaign?

WM: We brought Charlie (Austin) here but we also brought in a couple of others to provide more firepower. When we think about Charlie we don’t think just about goals, we think about his character and what he’s going to bring to this team, is what we’re looking for. When I met Charlie in the UK. What struck me about him was his hunger, not just to come out here and finish his playing days, but to come out and do well, not just personally but collectively in the team. So that was the key for me.

He's come in already, and he's done exactly what we thought he might. He's been great for the change room. Great with the younger players. You know, drives standards, wants to win. Yeah, he's a goal scorer, wherever he's been, he scored goals. So, for us, it's about how we use him correctly, and give him the chances. So that's what we've been working on this preseason. And then hopefully, we hit the ground running come round one.

SGS: You’ve recently brought in Carlo Armiento, what are you hoping that he will add to the team?

WM: Well, Carlo’s been a talent for a while now. I’ve known Carlo since he was playing in the NYL with Adelaide United and he’s a real threat – a real talent and a left footer. I think our side’s been lacking a bit of left foot quality in the final third. So, we decided as a club, the two parties.

Luke Ivanovic went the other way and Carlo comes in here and I think both parties are happy about that. We certainly wish Luke (Ivanovic) all the best, we loved having him here. But I think he's going to be a good fit and perfect for Perth. Carlo is going to be good for us. So, we're delighted to have Colin and we think he’ll just help to provide a bit more balanced for our side.

SGS: You have a reputation of promoting talent from the NPL, what can we expect from Joe Knowles after that standout trial period?

There's a lot of good talent in the NPL, I'm always happy to give opportunity and we're at the club where we've been able to do that. But it's not just about providing an opportunity. It's about seeing what the individual brings to the table. Joe (Knowles) is someone that has played in the A-League, come through the A-League youth system then came out of the A-League to go and play NPL but his hunger and his desire never wavered to try and get back to this level.

To the point where he rang me up personally wanted to come up for a trial and pay his own way. Came up on trial, went back and played for Oakleigh (Cannons), he was committed to his club there, that said a lot to me about the kind of character he is.

So not only is he a fantastic player, but I also think he showed that this year in the NPL Victoria with his performances and his rewards. He's a character that we want in this changeroom that can bring something to the team and I'm really excited that we've got him because I think he's going to have a good season for us.

SGS: Why do you think that more clubs are not taking the approach of considering the talent in their own backyard?

WM: I think it's starting to change, we're starting to see a bit of change. Every club is different. Every club has different models, I guess. And they recruit differently. You know, we're slightly different to some of the other clubs. But it doesn't mean what we do is wrong or what they do is wrong. It's just a different way of doing it.

If you're asking me, do I believe there's talent in that level? I absolutely do. And I think careers can be changed very quickly. And perceptions can be changed when more players come from the NPL and perform and show people how good they are. So, I don't think it's a case of it's just us, but my personal opinion is there's lots of good players out there.

SGS: Looking forward to the season ahead, how important is a positive start given how long it took to get your first three points last season?

WM: Yeah, I think that's traditional with the A-League, most sides that get off to a good start find their way into the finals. So, it's no secret statistically, that's the way it goes. So, we want to make sure we're in the mix early. Get off to a good start. We've got a couple more home games this time, we've got better travel arrangements. So hopefully we can start well, get some points on the board and take that into what we hope will be a more successful campaign.

SGS: What are your objectives this season? Top six must be up there at the top?

WM: I think so, every time you look at the season ahead, your goal is to play finals. It has been for the last two years. And since I've been here, we did it year one, but we didn't manage it last year. So, I think again, our focus has to be to start well and make the top six.

SGS: Who do you consider to be your main rivals this season?

WM: I think every game in the A-League is tough. You know, I have a feeling, you know, not necessarily correct but most people looked at Central Coast last year and didn't give them much hope to make finals. But they are one of the best teams going around. When you start thinking that way, and who brings in what and what talent they have? I think it can be dangerous.

I think there's a lot a lot of good talent in the A-League. For us, we're expecting a challenge every week and we just need to make sure we compete. We're up for it. We will pick up points. Certainly, at home, use the Queensland advantage to us with the heat up here but also away, we need to be better on the road this year.

SGS: Finally, what advice do you have for all the up and coming NPL coaches who are looking to follow your lead?

WM: I get asked this question a lot. There's lots of good NPL coaches around the country that, all they will be looking for as an opportunity. And I'm sure that there'll be opportunity provided to those coaches, you know, as we progress in the not too distant future, I think there could be more pathway not just for players, but obviously coaches as well. So, it's about just waiting for that moment and then taking it.

