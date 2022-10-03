Coach Q&A: Ufuk Talay

Wellington Phoenix are finally back home. How much will that boost them this season? Robbie Thomson caught up with Wellington Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay to find out what to expect.

RT: The biggest story for the club this off-season is that finally you'll be back playing at home in New Zealand this season. This is a huge change compared to the last two seasons. Will you do anything special to manage it?

UT: I don't think we have to change too much. The first year of us being based in Australia, we just missed out on the top six. Last year, we made the top six and got knocked out early in the playoffs. We've tried to retain a core group of players from those seasons and we've tried to bring in players that can make a big difference within the squad. They bring a real plus to the squad. I think we’ve brought in some visa players that are still very hungry and still very ambitious in their careers. That makes my job as a coach a lot easier to work with them as well.

The best thing this year will be being able to train at our own facilities. At the moment, we're in the process of moving to our new facilities that are a similar set up to the AIS back in Canberra and I think it's going to be a great facility for us to work in.

It’s great to get back to normal of having opposition travelling to New Zealand to play against us as well. We’ve missed that and the most important thing that we missed was having fans in the stadium and playing with people that are supporting this squad. The game for me is nothing without supporters and nothing without players. And we’ve missed having the two together in the last two seasons.

RT: Did you have a lot of input into the new training facility?

UT: When the club decided to make the transition into this new space, we asked for certain things to be there for the club to be able to use. The main thing I think in football now is technology. We use technology a lot in the way that we teach the players and analyse oppositions and lead into games, so we've got a good space down there. We won't be the only professional team down there; the Hurricanes rugby team will also be there and I think it's going to be a great environment where other sports will be and other sports can feed off each other.

RT: You have a very pragmatic way of explaining things, but looking back at what you achieved last year, making the finals despite only playing the last two games of the season in New Zealand, it can’t have been easy…

UT: Look, were we pleased that we got to where we got to? Definitely. We have to be realistic. Was it a massive burden on our owners for us being based in Australia? Yes, it was. So was the club losing money the last three seasons? Definitely. At the end of the day, football is a business and no one wants to be losing money out of their pocket. So, our job is to try to do the best we can with what we have. I'm not one that hides behind excuses and I don’t want the players to hide behind anything either. At the end of the day, football is 11 versus 11 and sometimes you win, sometimes you lose.

But as long as we leave the park knowing that we've given everything possible, then we have to accept the outcome. The biggest thing is now that we're back, we're excited about being back and have a bit of normality. We were definitely lucky in the sense that we had a very young squad where there weren’t a lot of partners and kids involved so we, the coaching staff, could just get them to focus on what they needed to do, and that was play the game of football the best they can.

They had a good environment. It was it wasn't a normal environment, but they still had a good environment where we lived and where we trained and we prepared the boys the best we could. Like I said, it starts from the top down, and if I make excuses, it's easy for everyone to jump on those excuses. So we just focused on what we control. And that was the game that we played.

RT: You say sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. It was literally the case last year. You only had three draws. Half the time you won well, and half the time you lost, sometimes badly. How can you explain that? Was it just the emotional side of it? Was it psychological or physical?

UT: When we look back at it, I think we started off the season and we went on a run of five games unbeaten and then we lost a very important player in Alex Rufer, our captain, for the season [with an ACL injury]. And not far behind him, we lost Clayton Lewis as well. In our set up, those are two very important players in the way that we wanted to play.

So, then we had to adapt in the way we set up. We changed our formation to capitalise on the players that we had, with the attributes they had, to try to get results. We had a very young squad and young players can be inconsistent at times. Sometimes they'll give you eight or nine out of ten and then the next game they give you two or three out of ten. But that's normal with young players.

They don't have the experience to fall back on at times. One thing we definitely lacked was the depth to be able to change a game once we did go down. So, if you notice in those results, if we scored first, we tended to win and if we conceded first, we tended to lose.

It was very important for us this year in terms of recruitment and finding those players where we have the depth to be able to change games as the game is going on. I think we've brought in players that can do that and I think we brought in players that will see more competition for places amongst the group itself.

RT: Can you talk us through the new faces in the playing squad?

UT: The first thing to understand is that a formation is just a starting point. I think as the ball moves, players move. For me, football is trying to put the players in the right area of the park where they can be influential and use their attributes to the best of their ability. There's no point in putting a creative player as a central defender because he's going to hand over the ball because he wants to take somebody on.

Overall, we’ll probably play a similar style. We might make a few tweaks in the way that we do it with the players that we have. We have signed Oscar Zawada who's a taller player and gives us a bit more of a presence that we lacked I believe last season in front of goal. The year before we had Tomer Hemed who had that presence. So we're hoping that Oscar can give us that. We need someone working around the 18-yard box, the six-yard box, in there scoring goals.

We’ve brought in Bozhidar Kraev, who's been capped nearly 30 times for Bulgaria. He's only 25 and I still believe he hasn't reached his peak. I think he's heading in the right direction and my job as a coach is always to get the best out of people and I need to find a way to get the best out of him so he can continue on his pathway.

We’ve brought a young Brazilian as well, 25 years of age: Yan Sasse. He was on the right path, in his career. Then he had a setback, an injury which hindered him for a season. Now he has to restart his career and that is great for me because it means he's hungry and he's ambitious and I believe he's got the technical ability to do everything we ask of him. He's one of those guys that hopefully will add a bit more spice and flavour to the team with his technical ability to take players on and create goals.

We've got Steven Ugarkovic, which I think is a big signing. I think Steven could have gone to any club within the A-League and I'm glad that he chose us after the conversations that I had with him. I think he'll be a very influential player for us as a No.6 and then we’ve got the likes of Alex Rufer when he'll come back from injury, hopefully early December, Clayton Lewis, we've got Nicholas Pennington that we’ve worked with the last couple of seasons. The best thing for me now is that all these defensive midfielders are coming off contract at the end of the year, so they will want to play, which will create more competition within the team, which is a positive for me and I think it's a positive for the group as well.

RT: Can you give us a word on David Ball because he was fantastic last season. He's clearly an important player in in your set up. What does he bring for you on the pitch as a leader, but also tactically?

UT: Bally understands the game well, he's got very good game awareness. I think tactically, he's a very good player. And last season, I think towards the back end, he didn't even train because of injury, he just played the games for us every weekend. I always told him, I'll push you to a point where you can tell me that you can't handle the pain any more or I’d say, ‘Bally you need to score a couple of goals and I'll take you off.’ He put his hand up and he worked for the group and he worked for the team.

At the moment, we're still taking it easy with him as he comes back. He's had some good time off, but he's working hard now - we need to just make sure when he does join the group that he's really pain free to be able to do it, to be able to work with the ball. So, we're taking a little bit slow with him to make sure it doesn't come back too early and it doesn't hinder him during the season. I've got no issues in taking an extra two or three weeks to make sure he's 100%.

RT: Ufuk, this will be your fourth season in charge of the Phoenix, including these two very tough years. How has that impacted you as a coach?

UT: I think I've developed a lot more empathy in the last couple of seasons, I think the emotional intelligence has had to come through a little bit more to understand where individuals are at. Not just players, but also my staff. We've all been away from our families. Sean Gill, our operations manager, has three young kids and he spent the last two seasons with us based in Australia. Sometimes his family were able to come and sometimes they couldn’t with lockdowns and stuff like that.

So I’m still trying to push people to maximise their potential and get the best out of them, but at the same time, knowing what they were giving for them to be there as well, understanding how much people were sacrificing for us to try to achieve what we wanted to achieve.

See what all the other A-League Men's coaches have to say ahead of the 2022/23 season

Isuzu UTE A-League Hub

Isuzu UTE A-League Fixtures

Football Hub

Watch the Isuzu UTE A-League Men live on 10 BOLD and 10 Play