Coach Q&A: Steve Corica

For Sydney FC, last season was a major disappointment. Missing the finals for the first time since 2015/16 has led to a major rethink at the club. Can the Sky Blues – the dominant A-League (Men’s) force in recent times – re-emerge? Simon Hill went along to chat to Head Coach, Steve Corica, to find out…

SH: Steve, a new season, and you are back at the SFS – has that given everyone around the club a lift?

SC: It’s been four years away – which has been very successful as well, other than last season – but it’s always great going back to your home ground. We’ve had a tour of the ground and got everyone excited about going back, and we are looking forward to making Allianz a fortress again this season. It’s more central for the supporters to come and watch as well, and the field looks great. Everything about it looks world class.

SH: Given what happened last season, how important is it you get off to a good start this time around?

SC: I think any season we want to get off to a strong start. We have our first game at home to Melbourne Victory, which is a tough opponent. But it’s a great way to kick things off back at our new stadium, and it’s important to get the win. Last year we were very slow out of the blocks. Then we play Western United the game after – they are going to be fantastic games to test where we are at.

SH: You’ve had some criticism personally…is that fair?

SC: I don’t know – you tell me! (laughs) I have had four seasons in charge, won two Grand Finals, a Premiership, and I’ve made three Grand Finals in a row. Last season wasn’t ideal – that’s where the criticism comes in, and I have to take responsibility for that. But it happens sometimes, and it is what happens this season that counts, and how we come back stronger.

SH: I guess the Australia Cup defeat to Oakleigh Cannons is what has caused further alarm among the Sydney fans – can you reassure them that this season is going to be a lot better?

SC: I can. I think we have put a very good squad together. Some of the foreigners still weren’t 100% fit for that game, and we had players missing. Joe (Lolley) and Robert (Mak) only played a set amount of minutes because they weren’t ready. We have to get them fi, and we will bring Jack Rodwell, Alex Parsons and of course, Luke Brattan, into that team too. So, I think from what I can see in the other games we have played, we are going to have a very good season.

SH: How big an advantage is having Luke Brattan available again this season?

SC: He is like a new signing. We have definitely missed him. He’s had some match minutes in the Central Coast Mariners friendly, but he will take a little bit of time. I’m sure he will be involved in the first game of the season, but whether he will start or not, we will have to see.

SH: How important will he be in the new system that you are going to play this season – 4-3-3, with the two wide attackers?

SC: All players are important in that system. We thought that was the change that we needed to freshen up the side, and to fit in with the new players - younger players, allied to more experienced foreign players. But he is important – he has always played when he is fit, and he has played this system before when he was with Brisbane…a similar style.

SH: Tell us a bit about the new signings you have made from overseas in particular – Robert Mak, Diego Caballo and Joe Lolley?

SC: Robert is a Slovakian international. He has played over 70 times for his national team and scored a fair few goals – he’s played in five or six different countries, starting out at Manchester City as a 16 year-old, so he has great experience. He’s a winger that can play as a number 9 – he played in the Greek First Division in that role. We needed cover for Adam Le Fondre, and he is one option we can go with.

Joe is an exciting player – he is a dribbler, who has played in the Premiership and Championship. I think he will excite the fans and the A-League in general. Diego started his career at Real Madrid so he has played with good quality players. He has played in the Second Division in Spain which is a very good level. He likes to get forward, has a very good left foot and he is doing very well. They have all settled in very nicely.

SH: Diego will play at left-back – Callum Talbot was playing there mainly last season, but you have lost him to Melbourne City. Were you disappointed that he left?

SC: When he decided to go earlier on last season he wasn’t really playing. Joel King was still here, and Rhyan Grant was on the right (because Callum is a right-sided player really). So, I think he decided early, and then he started playing. He wanted to play, and that’s the decision he made. Would I have liked to have kept him? Yes. I think he’s a very good player, and he has a lot of potential, but I think what we have got in Diego is an experienced player of real quality. So, we are happy with what we have got.

SH: It seemed you were about to lose Patrick Wood to Perth Glory as well – but he has ended up staying. Will he get more opportunities this season?

SC: I hope so, but he hasn’t had the best of pre-seasons. He’s been out for most of it – so he’s well behind the others in terms of where he is at. He had an injury to his quad, and now he has broken his wrist as well. He is back training, but obviously can’t play in any games because of the wrist – and then, he has to get his fitness back. But he has the potential to come in for Adam (Le Fondre) as well, so hopefully we can get him fit, and I think he can do some damage.

SH: I have to ask you about the Milos Ninkovic move across town to Western Sydney Wanderers. With hindsight, could the club have handled that situation better?

SC: I was obviously disappointed to lose him, but I think the club handled it really well. We offered him a contract, and work after he retires. We tried to do everything for him – but he has to make a decision for his family. He has been a fantastic player for Sydney undoubtedly – one of the best around. But it’s his decision to move on. It’s old news now – we have moved on, and I’m sure he has as well. But we know that will be a big talking point in the derby with him going there, and with us taking Jack too – who is a very good player.

SH: What does success look like for Sydney this year?

SC: It’s winning trophies isn’t it? Every year we try and win silverware. We missed out on the Australia Cup, but I’m looking forward to seeing how we bounce back from last year, and the desire of the players & staff to get us back where we should be.

SH: Finally, you have had the cameras rolling around the club over the last few months, for a documentary on the club that we will be seeing on 10 Football – how has that experience been?

SC: I wouldn’t say I enjoy that kind of stuff – they were around last season which wasn’t the best season to be following us around. That was probably the most disappointing thing about it. It’s been different – we’ve given them guidelines as to what they can do, but we recognise they have a job to do too. Apparently, there isn’t a bleep button in the doco!! I’ve seen one or two episodes, and I didn’t realise I swear so much. That is obviously what happens when you are not having a good season. I’m normally happier than that! (laughs).

