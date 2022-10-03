Coach Q&A: Ruben Zadkovich

Perth Glory were dealt a difficult card last season with COVID and extra travel – more than what they were already used to paying its toll on the club. Currently in the thick of a massive rebuild, what can we expect from Glory this season? 10 Football's Samuel Greco Schwartz chatted to Head Coach, Ruben Zadkovich, about the season ahead.

SGS: First full season coaching at A-League level, what can we expect from this new look side?

RZ: I’m passionate, very hungry to start the season in the right way but we’re still in the middle of a rebuild as a club. It’s a new starting line-up, a new player line-up. Obviously, it’s going to take a little bit of time for all of those things to gel together. We’ll certainly be a hardworking team that goes about their business very proactively and positively.

SGS: Last season you were somewhat thrown into the deep end, what did you take away from that?

RZ: I saw a lot of young players get an opportunity at a professional level. The way some of those guys handled themselves and the way some of the senior guys helped guide them through such a difficult period for the club. It was really rewarding for me to see a group of men, young and old, really stick together. We had to face unprecedented times as a club. Playing five games in 15 days away from home, living on the road and going through COVID.

Basically, I took over the team coming dead last where confidence was very low but the spirit that the guys showed to just keep turning it up plus the way the young guys handled themselves – that was the most rewarding part for me and what I take away most from it was the journeys you have with players and watching them grow and some of them shine.

However difficult the situation was for the team, personally watching some of them step up to the plate and do well and earn contracts out of it. That was a really positive thing for me and obviously I learnt a lot. I had to take on the toughest task of all but I’m a big believer in personal growth and learning from difficult times.

SGS: You’ve been a player at Glory so you know how challenging it can be to be on the road more than most teams. How do you think that affects the players personally, do you have any handy tips?

RZ: It’s got to be more about the strength of mind than strength of body. There are certainly ways in terms of preparation and certain details we can do as a group and as a team that we can improve on. I know both the inside of the dressing room and the backroom staff and how that works so I can align a really happy medium for the players where we try and give them everything to be prepared and get results away from home but also really refine and angle in on that mental mentality which is really important when playing away.

SGS: Shifting attention to your team set up this season what can we expect to see upfront with new signings Azubel and Ivanovic?

RZ: We’ve tried to bring in a couple of different attacking threats to provide us with some flexibility and ways to adapt on the road and at home and play a brand of football in the front third that creates a lot of chances in different ways. Ben Azubel he’s an interesting prospect, he’s got a lot adapting to do to the culture and new team and league but he’s been training and working really hard. He has a lot of attributes that will make him a handful for a lot of defenders.

Young (Luke) Ivanovic is someone that the league knows really well, he has huge potential. He’s still refining and learning his craft but he’ll give us a different threat, going in behind. He can play in the pockets, he’s an interesting player and I think probably yet to nail down his best position. We’re going to work with him closely on his game to make sure we ask the right things of him at the right time.

SGS: Moving to your defensive set up, how important is Lachman to your plans this season?

RZ: He’s a top shelf player. He’s someone that I know well, being an assistant coach here for a while. I worked with him and taking over at the end of last season in an interim role. Through those difficult times, Daz (Darryl) was one of those guys that really stood up to the plate no matter what the situation was that we faced. He’s a brave player on the ball and he has a lot of quality. He’s a huge, huge player for us. He’s very important to the way we want to play.

SGS: Aside from the travel, what are you anticipating being some of the main challenges this coming season? How are you going to manage them?

RZ: The biggest challenge for us is that we’re still in the infancy of a rebuild. It’s a big rebuild if I’m being honest. There’s a lot of moving parts, a lot of new staff and players. It’s an everchanging landscape for us over here at the moment. There are some uncertainties around different things so for us, it’s certainly going to be challenging.

There are many things we can talk about but what we’re trying to focus on is us as a group, getting better and growing together each and everyday and trying to create that real team spirit again. Give the club something to believe in, we’ve got take steps forward in the right direction. We’re under no illusions, it’s going to take some time.

SGS: What are some of the main objectives for the team this season?

RZ: We’ve spoke about it. We’re going to keep a lot of that in house because it’s important that there’s clarity within the team. We’ll set realistic goals and ambitions. The first step for us, off the back of what we’ve just been through as a club, is to be competitive again. That’s something that we’ve spoken about a lot and working really, really hard towards on the training ground.

SGS: What will make you sit back at the end of the season and think that was a job well done?

RZ: I’m one of those coaches that’s never really happy if I’m honest. There’s always room to grow and improve, that’s what I’m addicted to most. I love working hard and I love improving as a person and a coach.

I want to see this club do the same thing, we have so much room and scope to improve and we’ve just got take steps in the right direction and create an environment that then drives the process. That’s what I’m really big on, if I can see steps in the right direction and see the club find its identity again and start to move in the right direction then that will be a successful year for me.

We want to win as many games as possible, I’m usually competitive so each and every loss hurts massively – I’m very driven to have success.

See what all the other A-League Men's coaches have to say ahead of the 2022/23 season

Isuzu UTE A-League Hub

Isuzu UTE A-League Fixtures

Football Hub

Watch Perth Glory’s first match of the season against Western Sydney Wanderers live and free on 10 BOLD and 10 Play on Sunday, 9 October