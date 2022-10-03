Coach Q&A: Patrick Kisnorbo

Melbourne City fell agonisingly short in last season’s Grand Final. How will they respond? 10 Football’s Samuel Greco Schwartz caught up with City coach Patrick Kisnorbo to discuss their upcoming campaign.

SGS: Your team performed extremely well but fell short in the finals – what were some of the key takeaways from that experience?

PK: It was in our eyes a successful season. I think when you look at what to take out of that is that we were consistently good throughout the whole year. Obviously, we fell short on a one off game but I thought when we look back at the whole season and what we had to deal with. Playing every three days, playing with injuries, playing in Asia. I thought we handled that very well and I think we learnt a lot about us individually and collectively.

SGS: The departure of Connor Metcalfe leaves quite a sizable gap in the middle of the park – how are you planning to adapt this coming season?

PK: We don’t want to stand in a young player’s way if they want to move abroad and that’s what we did. We developed Connor over a long time at the club and we put him in a position that he could fulfill his dream. In that instance, it’s great and we will continue to do that here.

With recruitment, we had to fill that position. We’ve brought two players in, Richard (van der Venne) and Valon (Berisha), who’ve both played at a great level and with their experience, we hope that they can fill in that role quite easily.

SGS: Talk us through some of your latest signings – We have a familiar name back in the league with Berisha plus the additions of Richard van der Venne and Thomas Lam.

PK: Obviously when you think of the Berisha name, you think of passion and excitement. The players that we’ve brought in are foremost good people, that’s the first thing that we look. They’re coachable, they work hard, they want to represent the club in the best way possible.

They’ve played overseas but their journey is taking them down to us in Melbourne and so far, they’ve been really good.

SGS: You have got some great homegrown talent in the squad with the likes of Marco Tilio, Jordan Bos and Callum Talbot. As a former player what advice do you have for them going into the season?

PK: They’ve got to keep working hard, applying themselves and continuing to develop. I think when a player does well in this country when they’re a young player, we get a little too excited. My job is to keep them as level-headed as possible and humble, which they are.

I can’t read the future, I don’t know what’s going to happen but I hope to guide them in the right way so they can fulfill their dreams.

SGS: There seems to be a fine balance between experience and youth in the team, what are you looking for from some of your more senior players out on the training ground and in the locker room?

PK: The experienced players bring leadership and consistency. They’ve played for a long time and in the changing room they communicate with the young players, there’s no hierarchy here in the team or in our club. They’re available for young players to gain experience and build relationships – that’s what we promote. We have an educational culture, we’re always learning but even with the older players, they’re teaching and help teaching on the pitch.

SGS: Who do you see as the biggest challengers for the title this coming season? (Aside from yourselves of course!)

PK: I think everyone! At the end of the day, it’s a hard competition and every team is difficult, so everyone’s a challenger.

SGS: You begin the season with a grand final rematch against Western United who ultimately proved to be your bogey team. How will you look to nullify their counter attacking style of play?

PK: I’m sure they’ve tried to evolve their style of play, a bit like us. For us, it’s just about concentrating on ourselves and trying to follow the process and the things we’ve been doing.

You never know what can happen on the night so you can’t control it, but you can put steps in at training to put them in similar situations that might replicate the game. That’s what we’ve done and we’ll find out on Friday if that works.

SGS: It is fair to say you’ve done an extremely good job so far as a head coach, how much more do you think we will see of you before you try your luck abroad?

PK: I’m contracted here (City). I’m happy with Melbourne City, I’m happy with CFG (City Football Group). I’m fully focused on this season and focusing every day on how to improve the team. Whatever happens, happens. I can only control what I can, and that is trying to be the best person I can be.

