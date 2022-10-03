Coach Q&A: John Aloisi

Western United surprised many by claiming their maiden A-League Men’s title in 2021/22, defeating reigning champions, Melbourne City, in the Grand Final. Can they continue their remarkable form when the new season starts, and become just the third team to go back-to-back in the modern era? Simon Hill chatted to Head Coach, John Aloisi, to try and find out…

SH: Was last season a surprise, even to you?

JA: We had a feeling at the start of the season that we had a very good group, willing to work with each other, so we thought we would be competitive. Then as we went on, the players got that belief. So, when it actually happened, it wasn’t a surprise. We thought we had a really good chance. At the start, you aren’t sure, but after the pre-season we had, we started to get that belief.

SH: Fair to say your priority last pre-season was to fix a very leaky defence – which you did – what’s the priority this time around?

JA: Definitely to keep on improving in all aspects. We saw as last season went along, we got better with the ball. We needed to make sure we were hard to beat, then once we started to get that understanding with each other, they started to play better football, more cohesive. You could see in the finals that came into play a lot.

SH: As you say, at times, Western were pragmatic last season, yet opened up as the season went on – will you continue in that vein this season?

JA: It was the way it evolved because of the understanding of the players. We had a lot come in late to pre-season – Aleksandar Prijovic being the prime example. We had to make sure we got our defensive structures right, then as we went on, we could show what we could do with the ball. It ended up being more open, but we still felt we were strong with or without the ball.

We might have conceded a few – but I thought we were giving away less opportunities, and sometimes that is the way it goes. Even though we weren’t conceding at the start, I personally didn’t think we were as strong defensively. The perfect example was the finals series against Melbourne Victory. It was really close – and the two goals we conceded were both bombs from Jake Brimmer. Other than that, we didn’t concede too many opportunities, and we created a lot at the other end.

SH: There has been a fair bit of talk about Aleksandar Prijovic moving on – in the end he has chosen to stay with Western. I imagine you fought pretty hard to keep him?

JA: There was a lot of talk, and there was interest in him. This always happens when someone does well. We really like Aleks as a player and as a person – it was important for us that he stayed, and thankfully, he is still here. It took him a while to get into the season because of his late arrival - the A-League is not as easy as some of the foreigners think, but they quickly realise once they get here. He showed his qualities after that – and stood up when we needed him at the back end of the season. Not just the goals, but the way he brought others into play – he made it a lot easier for Connor Pain, Dylan Wenzel-Halls, Lachie Wales…

SH: History shows going back-to-back in the A-League is very, very difficult…can you buck that trend?

JA: We will try. We believe that we’re probably in a better place now than at the start of last pre-season. We know the competition has improved a lot as well – so we will work hard. We want to be up there challenging, but there’s a lot of good sides. I’m sure there’s another 8 teams who all believe they can be up there as well.

SH: You’ve had a good pre-season – of the 9 games played (including two in the Cup), your only defeat was on penalties to Sydney United in the Australia Cup…does that mean anything come the real thing?

JA: It does mean something for us. Every friendly was important – firstly, to get back to the way we want to play and work on our structures. But also, to be able to win games – not just at home but away from home, and to be able to come from behind. The three friendlies we have played against A-League opposition, were behind in all of them.

We got a draw against Western Sydney Wanderers and were able to beat Adelaide and the Mariners after conceding first. They are good signs for us. Last year we felt it was hard to come from behind – we only did it once. We were only able to beat Brisbane when we conceded the first goal.

SH: You haven’t been overly active in the transfer market – was your priority to retain the bulk of your title winning squad?

JA: Yeah, we feel we have a very good base…and if we’re going to add anyone it’s to make the squad better. We didn’t need to go out and sign too many, as we were able to retain the players who did so well for us.

SH: Let’s talk about the additions – James Troisi has had a few clubs in the A-League…he’s 34 now…how do you get the best out of him?

JA: He’s a great player in terms of his technicality. He’s very smart. We thought when we were behind last season, teams sat off…and we didn’t have Alessandro Diamanti for large parts of the season, so we needed someone to unlock the defence. James has had a really good pre-season, he’s fitted in well, and is working hard – you will see a fit James Troisi, and when he is fit, he is still one of the best players in the competition in my opinion. He can add a lot.

SH: Tongo Doumbia has a great CV, playing in some of the top leagues in Europe – what sort of a player is he?

JA: He’s a midfielder – he’s very tall, a very good physical presence but is calm on the ball. He understands the game really well. Again, with Steve Lustica, Neil Kilkenny it adds good depth – we have Sebastian Pasquali finally back from injury, getting some minutes, and Rhys Bozinovski too. We have good depth. Last season, Rene Krhin was in and out – and a few of the younger players weren’t quite ready. So, we have much more depth and competition for places. But of course, like any foreigner he will take a while to settle in.

SH: Alessandro Diamanti is 39 and has had his injury problems – is he likely to be managed through this season?

JA: It’s a hard one to know just yet. He is coming back from long term injury. He has trained very hard, and his dedication is still there. But he’s only joined in with the group on certain drills in pre-season. It will take him a while – once he gets fully fit, then we will see where he is at. Will he be a starter? Will he be an impact player? I don’t know yet.

SH: You have a tough start – a Grand Final rematch with Melbourne City, then Sydney (who are likely to be keen to atone for last season) and Macarthur who made the Cup Final…have you set a points target for the six-game mini-season ahead of the World Cup?

JA: No, we haven’t set a points target. We know it’s a tough start, but we are really excited at the start of the season – we have a lot of home games. We were strong at home last season. City will be tough – and that’s our focus, performing well in that first game.

SH: Talking of home - how much does the lack of a true home ground inhibit your job, and the growth of Western United?

JA: It’s imperative for the club. If we want to grow, we need a home base. The training facility should be done by May next season, and if its big enough we might host our games there next season, which would be a massive plus. As a coach it would be nice to play out of one home venue – but we know where we are at as a club. We don’t complain too much, and we had the best home record last season, playing out of five different home venues.

SH: For the first time, the A-League champions aren’t direct qualifiers for the Asian Champions League, thanks to a combination of the changes to that competition, and our coefficient. Is that a disappointment?

JA: For me, yes – and for the club too. It’s the first time the Grand Final winners don’t play in Asia, but it is what it is. Hopefully we can with the Premiers Plate this year and play in the ACL. It would be nice. I experienced it with Brisbane, it’s a great competition.

SH: In terms of your own career – last season was a long time coming after the disappointments at Heart and the frustrations at Roar…do you feel you are at your peak now as a coach?

JA: Peak? I don’t know. I always think I can get better as the years go on, improving and evolving. I was very happy to win it last year – I’d been close on a couple of occasions with Brisbane Roar. But even the negative experiences have helped me become a better coach. So, I hope I can keep on improving and get more success.

SH: Ambitions to coach overseas?

JA: Yeah, I would love to. Hopefully that opportunity comes around one day. At the moment my focus is here, but that is something you aspire too – you do it as a player, and it should be no different as a coach. That’s not a negative for the A-League – it shows with our coaches doing well overseas how good our league is. We are going through a really good phase now of coaches coming through, and then going overseas – we saw that with the players ages ago, now its coaches.

SH: Where are the A-Leagues at right now?

JA: I think we’re in a good state. I know there’s a lot of talk of the crowds and the ratings – but in terms of the football (and I can only comment on that), the football is as good as it has ever been in my opinion. I’ve been involved in it a long time – I’ve seen all the good foreigners, the good Australians. You only have to look at the national team, where a lot have come through the A-League, or have only just left the A-League, so it shows how strong our competition is. Look at our players who go overseas like Kye Rowles, Keanu Baccus, Cameron Devlin – they are all playing regular football. I believe we are in a really good spot.

SH: Finally, you have had the documentary cameras rolling around the club – what was that like?

JA: You start to get used to it. I was miked up for the majority of the time – and after a while you forget about it, and you become natural. I hope it comes across well. It’s not a bad story to tell from not finishing in the finals and losing eight on the trot, to winning the Grand Final!

