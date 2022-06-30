Charlie Austin signs for Brisbane Roar

Austin will be calling Australia home next season after penning a 2 year deal with Brisbane Roar.

This will be Austin's first foray outside of England after an incredibly successful spell across the various English leagues. The former Queens Park Rangers striker said, “I’m delighted to be joining Brisbane Roar, to play abroad is something I’ve always wanted to do and when the opportunity came to join this club I was looking to explore it.”

Austin spoke about his hopes for his stint at Brisbane Roar “I want to bring this club back into the top six and on a more personal note score as many goals as possible”. Upon his move, Austin is hoping on reaching the 200 career goals mark. With 173 goals so far, this appears likely to be achieved during his upcoming spell.

Although Austin has seemed to have a dip in form as of recent times - scoring only 5 goals in 34 games with QPR in the Championship. However, despite this, Roar coach Warren Moon has faith in Austin saying “We’re delighted to have a player with a proven goal-scoring record”.

Brisbane have beaten teams like Reading and Celtic in the chase to sign the ex-QPR Striker and they are hoping that it pays off as Roar have had a dip in quality in the past season finishing 11th in the Isuzu UTE A-League.

Austin will find his place in the squad as likely a replacement for Dylan Wenzel-Halls who departed Roar to move to current champions Western United. His departure last year left a hole in the attack of Brisbane Roar. Hopefully, this is a hole that Austin can fill.

Austin is primed to debut in July's Winter Festival of Football. What awaits Roar's new recruit will be two challenging ties - coming up against the likes of Leeds United and Aston Villa.

In a nod to Austin’s first club in his professional career (Swindon Town), Moon has given his new star striker the number 32 jersey for for his latest club.

