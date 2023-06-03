A-League

Brandon Borrello wins the Isuzu UTE Alex Tobin Medal

The winner of this season's Isuzu UTE Alex Tobin Medal is Western Sydney Wanderers' Brandon Borrello

Western Sydney Wanderers' Brandon Borrello has won the Isuzu UTE Alex Tobin Medal for the 2022/23 season after coming out on top in the three-way race between himself, Melbourne City's Mathew Leckie and Sydney FC's marquee man Joe Lolley.

The Wanderers' striker has been rewarded for an incredibly consistent season which saw him collect a number of accolades along the way, including a late flurry of goals which saw him get on the scoresheet in the final four rounds of the regular season.

Brandon Borrello has won the Isuzu UTE Alex Tobin Medal (Photo by Steve Christo - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

It marks quite the achievement for the former Brisbane Roar man who has claimed the Medal after his first season back in the Isuzu UTE A-League following a successful spell in Germany.

His form in the Isuzu UTE A-League this season did not go unnoticed on the national team front with Graham Arnold recalling him to the Subway Socceroos squad for their recent friendlies against Ecuador in March.

Preview: Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s Grand Final
Watch all the action from the Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s Grand Final live and free on 10 and 10 Play
Find out all the tips from our Network 10 Football Team ahead of the upcoming 2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League Grand Final
Catch up with all the action from the 2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s Semi Finals (Second Leg) on 10 Play
Watch all the action from the second leg of the Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s Semi Finals live and free on 10 BOLD and 10 Play
The A-Leagues all-time leading scorer has been celebrated with a unique mural being unveiled at Richmond Station in the heart of Melbourne’s iconic sporting precinct.