Brandon Borrello wins the Isuzu UTE Alex Tobin Medal

Western Sydney Wanderers' Brandon Borrello has won the Isuzu UTE Alex Tobin Medal for the 2022/23 season after coming out on top in the three-way race between himself, Melbourne City's Mathew Leckie and Sydney FC's marquee man Joe Lolley.

The Wanderers' striker has been rewarded for an incredibly consistent season which saw him collect a number of accolades along the way, including a late flurry of goals which saw him get on the scoresheet in the final four rounds of the regular season.

It marks quite the achievement for the former Brisbane Roar man who has claimed the Medal after his first season back in the Isuzu UTE A-League following a successful spell in Germany.

His form in the Isuzu UTE A-League this season did not go unnoticed on the national team front with Graham Arnold recalling him to the Subway Socceroos squad for their recent friendlies against Ecuador in March.

