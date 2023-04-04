Alex Tobin Medal: Round 22 Interviews

Catch up with all six interviews from the Isuzu UTE player of the matches from Round 22 of the Isuzu UTE A-League Men's Competition.

Isuzu UTE A-League: Round 22 Player of the Match Interviews

Hear from the Isuzu UTE Player of the Match, Ben Warland

Hear from the Isuzu UTE Two Point Winner, Josh Nisbet

Hear from the Isuzu UTE Player of the Match, Robert Mak

Hear from the Isuzu UTE Player of the Match, Trent Ostler

Hear from the Isuzu UTE Player of the Match, Valon Berisha

What is the Alex Tobin Medal?

The Alex Tobin Medal, presented by Isuzu UTE, is awarded annually to the Player of the Year over the Isuzu UTE A-League regular season.

This year’s award is bigger and better than ever, with the winner of the prestigious award receiving $10,000. Also, the winner of the Alex Tobin Medal, presented by Isuzu UTE, will nominate a junior football club of choice to win a brand new, top of the range Isuzu D-MAX or 7-seat MU-X during the Grand Final in June.

Watch: What is the Alex Tobin Medal?

How is the Alex Tobin Medal Awarded?

The Alex Tobin Medal, presented by Isuzu UTE, is awarded by the panel of football experts at Network 10. In each regular season game, the best player of the game is awarded 3 points, the second-best player is awarded 2 points, and the third-best player is awarded 1 point. The player with the most overall points at the end of the regular season is awarded the Alex Tobin Medal.

