Alex Tobin Medal: Round 18 Interviews

Hear from the six Isuzu UTE Players of the Matches from Round 18 in our latest update for the Alex Tobin Medal

Catch up with all six interviews from the Isuzu UTE player of the matches from Round 18 of the Isuzu UTE A-League Men's Competition.

Learn more about the Alex Tobin Medal below and check out the links for more information about the prestigious award.

How is the Alex Tobin Medal Awarded?

The Alex Tobin Medal, presented by Isuzu UTE, is awarded by the panel of football experts at Network 10. In each regular season game, the best player of the game is awarded 3 points, the second-best player is awarded 2 points, and the third-best player is awarded 1 point. The player with the most overall points at the end of the regular season is awarded the Alex Tobin Medal.

Find out more about Alex Tobin

Alex Tobin Medal Hub

Isuzu UTE A-League: Round 18 Player of the Match Interviews

Hear from the Isuzu UTE Player of the Match, Storm Roux

Hear from the Isuzu UTE Player of the Match, Aiden O'Neill

Hear from the Isuzu UTE Player of the Match, Josh Risdon

Hear from the Isuzu UTE Player of the Match, Morgan Schneiderlin

Hear from the Isuzu UTE Player of the Match, Damien Da Silva

Hear from the Isuzu UTE Player of the Match, Tom Aldred

What is the Alex Tobin Medal?
What is the Alex Tobin Medal?

Find out what the Alex Tobin Medal is and how it is awarded in the Isuzu UTE A-League Men's competition
Find out more about one of the most decorated leaders in Australian football, Alex Tobin
Football and Pride Cup unite for Pride Celebration
There is plenty of A-Leagues football on the horizon as we fast approach the business end of the season.
It was announced today that Sydney will host the Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s, Liberty A-League Women’s Grand Final, the E-League Grand Final and a host of other football related events in a three-year deal, beginning in 2023.