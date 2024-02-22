A-League

Alex Tobin Medal: Round 17 Interviews

Hear from the Isuzu UTE Players of the Matches from Round 17 in our latest update for the Alex Tobin Medal

Catch up with all the interviews from the Isuzu UTE player of the matches from Round 17 of the Isuzu UTE A-League Men's Competition.

Isuzu UTE A-League: Round 17 Player of the Match Interviews

Hear from the Isuzu UTE Player of the Match, Thomas Heward-Belle

Hear from the Isuzu UTE Player of the Match, Anthony Caceres

Hear from the Isuzu UTE Player of the Match, Jason Geria

Hear from the Isuzu UTE Player of the Match, Adam Taggart

Hear from the Isuzu UTE Player of the Match, Max Balard

Learn more about the Alex Tobin Medal below and check out the links for more information about the prestigious award.

What is the Alex Tobin Medal?

This year’s Alex Tobin medal is brought to you by Isuzu UTE. Awarded to the best player of the season as nominated by the Paramount ANZ Football team, the winner of the prestigious award will receive $10,000! Plus the Isuzu UTE Alex Tobin medallist will nominate a junior football club of choice to win a brand new, top of the range Isuzu D-MAX or 7-seat MU-X, to be announced during the Grand Final. To stay in touch with the leader board, tune in for weekly updates at your home of football.

Watch: What is the Alex Tobin Medal?

How is the Alex Tobin Medal Awarded?

The Alex Tobin Medal, presented by Isuzu UTE, is awarded by the panel of football experts at Network 10. In each regular season game, the best player of the game is awarded 3 points, the second-best player is awarded 2 points, and the third-best player is awarded 1 point. The player with the most overall points at the end of the regular season is awarded the Alex Tobin Medal.

Find out more about Alex Tobin

Alex Tobin Medal Hub

