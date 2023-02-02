A-Leagues: Football Fiesta

The Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s and Liberty A-League Women’s competition is reaching fever pitch after just passing over the half way mark in both respective campaigns.

There are some frontrunners across both leagues with Melbourne City and Central Coast Mariners setting the pace in the ALM while newcomers Western United along with City are leading the way in the ALW.

Western Sydney Wanderers are performing well in the ALM while the women’s side have put in some eye-catching displays of late after they knocked out the two aforementioned highflyers over a highly successful fortnight.

ALM: What’s to Come

The race for the coveted top six is as tight as it has ever been with only 10 points separating fourth placed Wellington Phoenix and bottom of the table Melbourne Victory.

Meanwhile, it has been a positive campaign to date for Ruben Zadkovich’s Perth Glory who sit on the edge of the top six ahead of a three match run at home where they will hope to have Macedonia Park rocking. Keep an eye out for star striker, Adam Taggart who has already found his goalscoring touch after recently making his return to the A-League.

The upcoming couple of matches will also prove crucial to Sydney FC and particularly Steve Corica whose job is in jeopardy. A comfortable win over Melbourne Victory has eased the pressure on Corica but massive matches over the next couple of weeks against the Mariners, Wanderers and City will be crucial. Another season without finals is the last thing that the Sky Blues would have been targeting at the beginning of this campaign!

Turning our attention to the tail end of the ladder where Western United and Victory occupy the bottom two places after underwhelming respective seasons. United have struggled to rediscover the form which saw them crowned champions while a host of issues off the park has derailed Victory’s plans.

Victory begin February with a new look attacking force following Nick D’Agostino’s departure to Norwegian outfit, Viking FK. They have brought in the tried and trusted Bruce Kamau who returns to the ALM on loan from Greek Super League side, OFI Crete.

Tony Popovic’s men face off against Phoenix and Newcastle Jets over the next fortnight before a derby against top of the table City.

Check out the ALM table below to see how your team stands ahead of round 15.

Isuzu UTE A-League Men's Ladder

# Club P W D L GF GA GD PTS 1 Melbourne City FC 13 8 4 1 27 11 +16 28 2 Central Coast Mariners FC 14 7 2 5 29 19 +10 23 3 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 14 5 6 3 16 12 +4 21 4 Wellington Phoenix FC 14 5 6 3 24 21 +3 21 5 Adelaide United FC 14 5 5 4 21 21 0 20 6 Macarthur FC 14 5 3 6 18 20 -2 18 7 Perth Glory FC 14 5 3 6 17 21 -4 18 8 Sydney FC 14 5 2 7 20 23 -3 17 9 Newcastle Jets FC 14 5 2 7 15 21 -6 17 10 Brisbane Roar FC 14 3 7 4 10 14 -4 16 11 Western United FC 14 4 4 6 18 26 -8 16 12 Melbourne Victory FC 13 3 2 8 12 18 -6 11

