A-Leagues announces full fixtures for season 2023/24

Commenting on the new fixtures, Nick Garcia, A-Leagues Commissioner: “We’ve been working through club and fan feedback in the off-season to make adjustments to the schedule for season 2023-24.

We’ve pushed back kick off times during the summer period to benefit fans and players, we’ve reduced the number of simultaneous matches to ensure more fans can watch more games, and we’ve locked in more fixtures at family-friendly times to make it easier for fans to attend matches.”

Liberty A-League Women

Following a record-breaking 2022-23 season that saw more games, goals and fans than ever before, the Liberty A-League Women will kick off on 14-15 October with a standalone weekend of games in major stadiums to celebrate women’s football.

The regular season has also been extended to 22 games - in line with global benchmarks - as the Central Coast Mariners rejoin the league and become the third new team to join the league in as many seasons. With the addition of a twelfth team, the Finals Series has also been expanded from four to six teams, with the format to mirror the Isuzu UTE A-League Men.

Nick Garcia, Commissioner of the A-Leagues said: “Australia and New Zealand have shown that we are football nations over the last month, and we want to carry this incredible momentum into the Liberty A-League Women.

“Every single CommBank Matilda was made in the Liberty A-League Women and it is the only place to watch current and former national team stars and the next generation every week, in our own backyard. We want everyone to get to a match and show their support for women’s football and for their local heroes."

Isuzu UTE A-League Men

The Isuzu UTE A-League Men will kick off their season the week after the women, on the weekend of 20-22 October, as the league returns following a record-breaking Finals Series in May, including an all-time record for the men’s Elimination Final.

“The final of the Australia Cup will kick start a huge month of football in October, with the decider of the cup competition set to take place on the weekend of October 6-8. We’ll then kick off the Isuzu UTE A-League regular season a fortnight later, again with a 26 round regular season,” continued Nick Garcia.

‘We are building from a successful season 2022-23 where crowds grew 44% and broadcast viewership was up over 50% on free-to-air television for the finals, and saw a 48% growth in minutes viewed for the Isuzu UTE A-League Men regular season*.

“With internationals and the next generation of stars - including Nestory Irankunda, Noah Botic, Jed Drew, Alou Kuol, Alessandro Lopane, Jake Girdwood-Reich and Archie Goodwin - set to shine , the Isuzu UTE A-League Men season is poised to have another exciting season.”

The full fixtures for season 2023-24, can be found here for the Liberty A-League Women and here for the Isuzu UTE A-League Men.

Stay tuned for the release of the full list of the Isuzu UTE A-League Men and Liberty A-League Women Fixtures on 10 Play

Watch the Isuzu UTE A-League Men and Liberty A-League Women live across 10 Play and Paramount+