A-League Round 3: Review

He called three games in round 3, and while most eyes may have been on the Melbourne Derby, each match provided its fair share of talking points and interest – on the pitch, not off it.

Football is the best and biggest sport on the planet, so why can’t we celebrate it for what it is, instead of always finding something to whinge about.

Yes, crowds could be better, yes, the club can always do more to engage with fans. Yes, the game needs strong leadership, yes we need more traction in the mainstream of the national psyche. I agree with all that.

I often think I’m lucky, because in my job I have to keep my eye on what’s happening on the pitch and that suits me just fine. But before being a commentator I was a fan, and I was a fan of the game (albeit before social media!) and I was a fan of clubs and players and even then, I was watching what happened on the pitch, not berating myself because other people didn’t see the same beauty I saw. More than any other reason, it’s probably why I’m here today, doing what I do.

The Melbourne derby between Victory and City isn’t the hardest game to commentate. The intensity of the rivalry, the fact they finished first and second last year, the quality new signings in each squad and the opposing tactical styles of the coaches are all grist for the mill for a commentator. But the fact that there’s a good crowd and energy inside the stadium is something that you can feed off during the call – and certainly adds to the occasion – but it doesn’t mean you can prepare any less, or that the game is going to be a cracker.

The first-half was action packed. And the story was writing itself. Victory started well, and Josh Brillante had a great chance to give them the lead before City went up the other end and scored two in quick succession. They were body blows for Victory, but the knockout punch came when Brillante was sent off minutes later.

As a commentator, there was a lot to unpack and at half-time there were still plenty of potential twists and turns to come. But ultimately City proved too strong on this day; they were able to control the game with their extra man and despite the huff and puff, Victory couldn’t blow the house down.

The day before and the day after the derby, I called two other A League matches and for me, there was plenty to talk about in both of them: great story lines, plenty at stake for the four teams involved, personal and collective ambition to be fulfilled or not, questions asked and answered.

For a commentator, the job was the same for all three games and – honestly – the enjoyment and satisfaction is also the same!

On Friday night, the A-League Men’s two youngest clubs locked horns. The Cup winners travelled to the grand final winners. Macarthur could go provisionally top with a win, Western were looking to avoid becoming just the second champions in ALM history to start their defence with a hat-trick of losses. The stakes were high for both clubs, there were exciting match-ups all over the park, starting with Socceroo hopefuls Daniel Arzani and Josh Risdon.

The game was an intriguing tactical battle, a clash of styles. Western better early, but falling behind, getting that sinking feeling, before finding the necessary resolve to claw it back. It ended 1-1, Macarthur remained undefeated, even if they missed out on top spot, and Western stopped the rot. There were story lines all over the park and – just like the Derby a day later, in the same stadium – it had its own unique, spontaneous storyline to follow, which is, at the end of the day, the beauty of commentating live sport – you never know where it's going to lead you.

By the time Sunday swung around, I was calling the final match of the round between the bottom two: Central Coast vs Perth. At the risk of repeating myself, this one promised just as much to me as the other two this weekend. The Mariners were at home for the first time this season, with Jason Cummings in the starting XI and Garang Kuol on the bench for the first time. For Perth, their storyline was dominated by the absence of Bruno Fornaroli and an Instagram blow-up minutes before kick-off! Who would get their first win of the campaign? The pressure was on…

At the end of another 90 unscripted minutes and a thrilling finish, Glory had put the off-field drama to one side to record their first win and leap off the bottom of the table while the Mariners were left empty handed after leaving their run too late.

So, to come back to my original point, why not take a long run up and dive in two-footed, start digging, study the names, the tactics, acknowledge the effort, celebrate the skill… you might just find what you're looking for on the edge of your seat, instead of under an empty one.

