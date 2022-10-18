A-League Round 2: The Good, the Bad and the Questions

THE GOOD

- The wonderful atmosphere at AAMI Park, created by two sets of noisy, passionate fans. How the competition has missed this, and how the players responded. Football without fans is nothing.

- The performance of Calem Nieuwenhof in midfield for Wanderers. Quite how Sydney FC let him slip from their grasp is a mystery, but Wanderers seem to be the beneficiaries. A composed display, full of awareness of his responsibilities…yes, even the rugby tackle towards the end…and effective distribution of the ball once he’d won it.

- Mat Leckie, Jamie Maclaren and Andrew Nabbout – Melbourne City’s trio of terror up front tore Brisbane apart, and showed they know the World Cup is close.

- Daniel Arzani’s performance. A reminder of his exquisite ability was all around Campbelltown with a goal and an assist. Another few of those before the mini-break and Graham Arnold might have a bit of a conundrum.

- Some super goals scored – Joe Lolley and Robert Mak’s piledrivers for Sydney, Ben Waine’s composed finish for Wellington, and Samuel Silvera’s rasping effort for the Mariners in the same game. Arzani’s assist for Lachlan Rose for Macarthur deserves mention too.

THE BAD

- Western United & Macarthur drawing only 3,000 each for home games. Back to the drawing board for both as to how to get people through the gates – although with Western, one of the solutions would appear simple. Play in the west. Again, football without fans is nothing.

- The disallowing of Jason Cummings overhead kick denied us one of the great A-League goals. Damn you, VAR.

- Connor Chapman didn’t have the best of nights for Brisbane, conceding the corner that led to the opening goal, then the penalty for the trip on Callum Talbot.

- Jordan Elsey’s high kick on David Williams reminded me of Tristan McManus in his Dancing with the Stars Days . What was he thinking?

- VAR. There are rumours that the technology is not working as it should in the opening rounds, with communication to the grounds from VAR HQ not the best.

THE QUESTIONS…

- Does Sydney FC’s new system suit Adam Le Fondre? Yes, he scored a penalty (and missed one) against Western – is it just a matter of getting used to it?

- What happened to Victory? After 15 minutes, they were strong favourites against Wanderers, but once Marko Rudan’s team readjusted, they couldn’t find an answer, despite all their firepower.

- Is this the same Leo Lacroix that we saw last season? Such a dominant force in Western’s title win, he has been strangely off key in the opening rounds.

- Would it have been better to leave Garang Kuol with the Mariners, rather than send him off to play international football with the Under-20’s? He’s off in January – it’s a pity A-League fans aren’t going to see more of this exciting young talent.

- How important are the next few games for Brisbane Roar? Without a goal so far, and devoid of ideas against Melbourne City, they face Victory and Sydney in consecutive home games. They need to lift.

