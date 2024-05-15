Preliminary A-League All Stars Men Squad announced for clash with Premier League heavyweights

The 2024 A-League All Stars Men Head Coach Patrick Kisnorbo has selected his preliminary 13-player squad to take on Premier League heavyweights Newcastle United, with the full squad set to be revealed after the Isuzu UTE A-League Grand Final teams are confirmed this weekend.

The initial squad, headlined by the inclusion of Isuzu UTE A-League Men young gun Nestory Irankunda and Subway Socceroos Mathew Leckie and Adam Taggart will see the best of the Isuzu UTE A-League Men take the field at Marvel Stadium on Friday 24 May as part of Global Football Week Melbourne.

The preliminary 2024 A-League All Stars Men side also includes a number of Australian and International stars who have excelled across the league this season including Jay O’Shea, Tolgay Arslan, Apostolos Stamatelopoulos, Marcelo, Lawrence Thomas, Ben Garuccio and Angus Thurgate.

In addition, the preliminary squad includes four Boost Rising Stars in Kai Trewin, Nicolas Milanovic, Jake Hollman and Nestory Irankunda who are acknowledged as some of the brightest under-23 footballers from the Isuzu UTE A-League Men.

As part of the squad announcement it was confirmed that Western United star Daniel Penha has withdrawn from the All Stars squad after returning home to Brazil due to personal reasons. The full squad is set to be announced on Monday 20 May following this weekend’s Semi Final second leg matches.

A-League All Stars Men Head Coach Patrick Kisnorbo said: “There is no doubting the talent currently playing in the Isuzu UTE A-League Men. Within this squad we have a number of rising stars, Socceroos and International stars who will come together and compete with one of English football’s biggest clubs - Newcastle United.”

“I look forward to working with this group along with the final additions to the squad ahead of what will be a big night for Australian football. This squad is excited for this challenge - especially in front of fans who love our game - and they can’t wait to test themselves against world class players who play in the best league in the world.”

Global Football Week Melbourne: Live and free on 10 Bold and 10 Play

Date Time (AEST) Event Location Watch 22 May 1900-2215, kick off 1945 Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United Melbourne Cricket Ground Watch live and free on 10 Bold, 10 Play, and Paramount+ 24 May 1630-1930, kick off 1705 Newcastle United vs A-League All Stars Men Marvel Stadium Watch live and free on 10 Bold, 10 Play, and Paramount+ 24 May 1930-2230, kick off 2005 Arsenal Women vs A-League All Stars Women Marvel Stadium Watch live and free on 10 Bold, 10 Play, and Paramount+