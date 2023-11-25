A-League Women

Wellington Phoenix vs Perth Glory Highlights
Watch highlights from the Wellington Phoenix vs Perth Glory match

Highlights

3 mins

Canberra United vs Newcastle Jets Highlights

Watch highlights from the Canberra United vs Newcastle Jets match

3 mins

Sydney FC vs Melbourne City Highlights

Watch highlights from the Sydney FC vs Melbourne City match

3 mins

Melbourne Victory vs Central Coast Mariners Highlights

Watch highlights from the Melbourne Victory vs Central Coast Mariners match

3 mins

Brisbane Roar vs Adelaide United Highlights

Watch highlights from the Brisbane Roar vs Adelaide United match

3 mins

Western United vs Western Sydney Wanderers Highlights

Watch highlights from the Western United vs Western Sydney Wanderers match

3 mins

3 mins

Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne City Highlights

Watch highlights from the Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne City match

1 mins

Brisbane Roar vs Western United Highlights

Watch highlights from the Brisbane Roar vs Western United match

3 mins

Adelaide United vs Sydney FC Highlights

Watch highlights from the Adelaide United vs Sydney FC match

3 mins

Perth Glory vs Melbourne Victory Highlights

Watch highlights from the Perth Glory vs Melbourne Victory match

2023/2024