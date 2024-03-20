A-League Women

Wellington Phoenix vs Adelaide United Highlights
Watch highlights from the Wellington Phoenix vs Adelaide United match

Highlights

3 mins

Wellington Phoenix vs Adelaide United Highlights

Watch highlights from the Wellington Phoenix vs Adelaide United match

3 mins

Western United vs Newcastle Jets Highlights

Watch highlights from the Western United vs Newcastle Jets match

3 mins

Central Coast Mariners vs Canberra United Highlights

Watch highlights from the Central Coast Mariners vs Canberra United match

3 mins

Melbourne Victory vs Melbourne City Highlights

Watch highlights from the Melbourne Victory vs Melbourne City match

3 mins

Wellington Phoenix vs Sydney FC Highlights

Watch highlights from the Wellington Phoenix vs Sydney FC match

3 mins

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Perth Glory Highlights

Watch highlights from the Western Sydney Wanderers vs Perth Glory match

3 mins

Adelaide United vs Brisbane Roar Highlights

Watch highlights from the Adelaide United vs Brisbane Roar match

3 mins

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Canberra United Highlights

Watch highlights from the Western Sydney Wanderers vs Canberra United match

3 mins

Adelaide United vs Melbourne Victory Highlights

Watch highlights from the Adelaide United vs Melbourne Victory match

3 mins

Melbourne City vs Newcastle Jets Highlights

Watch highlights from the Melbourne City vs Newcastle Jets match

