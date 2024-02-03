A-League Women

Sydney FC vs Perth Glory Highlights
Watch highlights from the Sydney FC vs Perth Glory match

Highlights

3 mins

Newcastle Jets vs Wellington Phoenix Highlights

Watch highlights from the Newcastle Jets vs Wellington Phoenix match

3 mins

Canberra United vs Melbourne City Highlights

Watch highlights from the Canberra United vs Melbourne City match

3 mins

3 mins

Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne Victory Highlights

Watch highlights from the Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne Victory match

3 mins

Adelaide United vs Western Sydney Wanderers Highlights

Watch highlights from the Adelaide United vs Western Sydney Wanderers match

3 mins

Western United vs Central Coast Mariners Highlights

Watch highlights from the Western United vs Central Coast Mariners match.

3 mins

Newcastle Jets vs Central Coast Mariners Highlights

Watch highlights from the Newcastle Jets vs Central Coast Mariners match

3 mins

Wellington Phoenix vs Canberra United Highlights

Watch highlights from the Wellington Phoenix vs Canberra United match

3 mins

Adelaide United vs Perth Glory Highlights

Watch highlights from the Adelaide United vs Perth Glory match

3 mins

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Brisbane Roar Highlights

Watch highlights from the Western Sydney Wanderers vs Brisbane Roar match

2023/2024