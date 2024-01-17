A-League Women

Sydney FC vs Central Coast Mariners Highlights
NC | Sport

Watch highlights from the Sydney FC vs Central Coast Mariners match

Highlights

3 mins

Central Coast Mariners vs Western Sydney Wanderers Highlights

Watch highlights from the Central Coast Mariners vs Western Sydney Wanderers match

3 mins

Sydney FC vs Newcastle Jets Highlights

Watch highlights from the Sydney FC vs Newcastle Jets match

3 mins

Western United vs Adelaide United Highlights

Watch highlights from the Western United vs Adelaide United match

3 mins

Perth Glory vs Brisbane Roar Highlights

Watch highlights from the Perth Glory vs Brisbane Roar match

3 mins

Canberra United vs Melbourne Victory Highlights

Watch highlights from the Canberra United vs Melbourne Victory match

3 mins

Melbourne City vs Wellington Phoenix Highlights

Watch highlights from the Melbourne City vs Wellington Phoenix match

3 mins

3 mins

Western United vs Sydney FC Highlights

Watch highlights from the Western United vs Sydney FC match

3 mins

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne City Highlights

Watch highlights from the Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne City match

3 mins

Brisbane Roar vs Newcastle Jets Highlights

Watch highlights from the Brisbane Roar vs Newcastle Jets match

