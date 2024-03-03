A-League Women

Newcastle Jets vs Perth Glory Highlights
Watch highlights from the Newcastle Jets vs Perth Glory match

Highlights

3 mins

3 mins

Central Coast Mariners vs Adelaide United Highlights

Watch highlights from the Central Coast Mariners vs Adelaide United match

3 mins

Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix Highlights

Watch highlights from the Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix match

3 mins

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Sydney FC Highlights

Watch highlights from the Western Sydney Wanderers vs Sydney FC match

3 mins

Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City Highlights

Watch highlights from the Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City match

3 mins

Western United vs Canberra United Highlights

Watch highlights from the Western United vs Canberra United match

3 mins

Perth Glory vs Central Coast Mariners Highlights

Watch highlights from the Perth Glory vs Central Coast Mariners match

3 mins

Western United vs Wellington Phoenix Highlights

Watch highlights from the Western United vs Wellington Phoenix match

3 mins

Melbourne City vs Adelaide United Highlights

Watch highlights from the Melbourne City vs Adelaide United match

3 mins

Newcastle Jets vs Brisbane Roar Highlights

Watch highlights from the Newcastle Jets vs Brisbane Roar match

2023/2024