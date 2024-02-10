A-League Women

Melbourne City vs Sydney FC Highlights
NC | Sport

Watch highlights from the Melbourne City vs Sydney FC match

Highlights

image-placeholder
3 mins

Western United vs Brisbane Roar Highlights

Watch highlights from the Western United vs Brisbane Roar match

image-placeholder
3 mins

Perth Glory vs Canberra United Highlights

Watch highlights from the Perth Glory vs Canberra United match

image-placeholder
3 mins

image-placeholder
3 mins

Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne Victory Highlights

Watch highlights from the Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne Victory match

image-placeholder
3 mins

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Newcastle Jets Highlights

Watch highlights from the Western Sydney Wanderers vs Newcastle Jets match

image-placeholder
3 mins

Newcastle Jets vs Wellington Phoenix Highlights

Watch highlights from the Newcastle Jets vs Wellington Phoenix match

image-placeholder
3 mins

Canberra United vs Melbourne City Highlights

Watch highlights from the Canberra United vs Melbourne City match

image-placeholder
3 mins

Sydney FC vs Perth Glory Highlights

Watch highlights from the Sydney FC vs Perth Glory match

image-placeholder
3 mins

Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne Victory Highlights

Watch highlights from the Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne Victory match

image-placeholder
3 mins

Adelaide United vs Western Sydney Wanderers Highlights

Watch highlights from the Adelaide United vs Western Sydney Wanderers match

2023/2024