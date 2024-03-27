Canberra United vs Sydney FC Highlights

Highlights
Canberra United vs Wellington Phoenix Highlights
Watch highlights from the Canberra United vs Wellington Phoenix match
Western Sydney Wanderers vs Western United Highlights
Watch highlights from the Western Sydney Wanderers vs Western United match
Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne Victory Highlights
Watch highlights from the Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne Victory match
Melbourne City vs Central Coast Mariners Highlights
Watch highlights from the Melbourne City vs Central Coast Mariners match
Wellington Phoenix vs Adelaide United Highlights
Watch highlights from the Wellington Phoenix vs Adelaide United match
Western United vs Newcastle Jets Highlights
Watch highlights from the Western United vs Newcastle Jets match