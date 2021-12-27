A-League Women

Sydney FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers FC Highlights
Highlights from the Sydney FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers FC match

2021/22 FixturesArticles
image-placeholder24 mins

Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory: Grand Final Mini Match

Watch extended highlights from the Grand Final showdown at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium

image-placeholder4 mins

Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory: Grand Final Highlights

Watch highlights from the Grand Final showdown at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium

image-placeholder24 mins

Melbourne City vs Melbourne Victory Mini Match

Watch extended highlights from the clash between Melbourne City and Melbourne Victory

image-placeholder3 mins

Melbourne City vs Melbourne Victory Highlights

Watch highlights from the clash between Melbourne City and Melbourne Victory

image-placeholder24 mins

Adelaide United vs Melbourne Victory Mini Match

Watch extended highlights from the semi final clash between Adelaide United and Melbourne Victory

image-placeholder3 mins

Adelaide United vs Melbourne Victory Highlights

Watch highlights from the semi final clash between Adelaide United and Melbourne Victory

image-placeholder3 mins

Sydney FC vs Melbourne City Highlights

Watch highlights from the semi final clash between Sydney FC and Melbourne City

image-placeholder3 mins

Brisbane Roar vs Canberra United Highlights

Watch highlights from the Brisbane Roar vs Canberra United match

Women in Sport on 10 play

Women in Sport on 10 play

September is shaping up to be a blockbuster month of women’s sport on 10 play with the CommBank Matildas and WOW – Women of Wrestling headlining proceedings.

image-placeholder

2022/23 Liberty A-League Women Fixtures Announced

Massive news regarding the Liberty A-League Women 2022/23 season has been released, including a new show, free tickets for juniors and kick-off times.

image-placeholder

2022/23 A-Leagues Season Broadcast Schedule Announced

Paramount Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) and Australian Professional Leagues (APL) today announced the broadcast schedule for the 2022/23 A-Leagues season, offering more access than ever before for Australian football fans.

Liberty A-League Fixtures

Liberty A-League Fixtures

Liberty A-League 2021/2022 LIVE and free on 10 play

image-placeholder

Liberty A-League Women: Semi-Finals Wrap

There was plenty of drama spread across the two matchdays last weekend with extra time required to decide Sydney FC’s tie with Melbourne City while a close encounter played out at Coopers Stadium as Adelaide played Victory

image-placeholder

Liberty, Equality, Fraternity: The Liberty A-League Is Just The Beginning

The A-Leagues are excited to announce that non-bank lender Liberty, has become the first ever naming rights partner of the newly rebranded A-League Women’s competition for the 2021-22 season, which kicks off on Friday 3rd Dec

image-placeholder

What is the A-League Women’s league?

A Brief History

Perth Glory

Perth Glory

One time A-League Premiers and one time W-League Champions

Sydney FC

Sydney FC

Three-time Premiership winners

Melbourne City FC

Melbourne City FC

The first team in the competition’s history to win four Championship titles

2021/2022