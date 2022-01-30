Newcastle Jets v Canberra United Mini Match

Extras
Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory: Grand Final Mini Match
Watch extended highlights from the Grand Final showdown at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium
Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory: Grand Final Highlights
Watch highlights from the Grand Final showdown at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium
Melbourne City vs Melbourne Victory Mini Match
Watch extended highlights from the clash between Melbourne City and Melbourne Victory
Melbourne City vs Melbourne Victory Highlights
Watch highlights from the clash between Melbourne City and Melbourne Victory
Adelaide United vs Melbourne Victory Mini Match
Watch extended highlights from the semi final clash between Adelaide United and Melbourne Victory
Adelaide United vs Melbourne Victory Highlights
Watch highlights from the semi final clash between Adelaide United and Melbourne Victory
Sydney FC vs Melbourne City Highlights
Watch highlights from the semi final clash between Sydney FC and Melbourne City