A-League Women

Melbourne Victory vs Newcastle Jets Highlights
NC | Sport

Watch highlights from clash between Melbourne Victory and Newcastle Jets

Episodes
Extras
2022/23 FixturesHow To Watch
More

Events

Extras

Advertisement
image-placeholder3 mins

Perth Glory vs Canberra United Highlights

Watch highlights from clash between Perth Glory and Canberra United

image-placeholder3 mins

Melbourne Victory vs Newcastle Jets Highlights

Watch highlights from clash between Melbourne Victory and Newcastle Jets

image-placeholder24 mins

Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory: Grand Final Mini Match

Watch extended highlights from the Grand Final showdown at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium

image-placeholder4 mins

Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory: Grand Final Highlights

Watch highlights from the Grand Final showdown at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium

image-placeholder24 mins

Melbourne City vs Melbourne Victory Mini Match

Watch extended highlights from the clash between Melbourne City and Melbourne Victory

image-placeholder3 mins

Melbourne City vs Melbourne Victory Highlights

Watch highlights from the clash between Melbourne City and Melbourne Victory

image-placeholder24 mins

Adelaide United vs Melbourne Victory Mini Match

Watch extended highlights from the semi final clash between Adelaide United and Melbourne Victory

image-placeholder3 mins

Adelaide United vs Melbourne Victory Highlights

Watch highlights from the semi final clash between Adelaide United and Melbourne Victory

Articles

image-placeholder

Sydney to Host A-Leagues Finals for Next Three Seasons

It was announced today that Sydney will host the Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s, Liberty A-League Women’s Grand Final, the E-League Grand Final and a host of other football related events in a three-year deal, beginning in 2023.

image-placeholder

Talking Dub Zone with Briana Goodchild

10 Football caught up with Dub Zone host Briana Goodchild to find out more about the new and exciting Liberty A-League show.

image-placeholder

10 Play Summer of Sport

Stay tuned for the Summer of Sport with a basketball and football feast available to watch live and free on 10 Play!

image-placeholder

Sport in December

December is all about the football with some cracking fixtures coming up across Network 10

image-placeholder

Looking Ahead with Chloe Logarzo

Find out what CommBank Matildas star, Chloe Logarzo, had to say as she discusses the season ahead with Liberty A-League Women newcomers, Western United.

image-placeholder

Katrina Gorry: 'The spotlight is really on Australia and women’s football'

10 Play caught up with CommBank Matildas and Brisbane Roar playmaker, Katrina Gorry, at the 2022/23 Liberty A-League Women’s Launch.

image-placeholder

2022/23 Liberty A-League Season Preview

The 2022/23 Liberty A-League season will be the longest and most football-filled in the competition’s history, with an 18-game home-and-away season and three-week finals series for 11 teams.

image-placeholder

2022/23 Liberty A-League Fixtures

2022/23 Liberty A-League Women LIVE and free on 10 Play

image-placeholder

How To Watch the Liberty A-League Women On Paramount+ and 10 Play

Watch every minute of the 2022/23 season live on Paramount+ and 10 Play

image-placeholder

2022/23 A-Leagues Season Broadcast Schedule Announced

Paramount Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) and Australian Professional Leagues (APL) today announced the broadcast schedule for the 2022/23 A-Leagues season, offering more access than ever before for Australian football fans.

2021/2022