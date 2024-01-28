Dub Zone: Round 14

Highlights
Newcastle Jets vs Central Coast Mariners Highlights
Watch highlights from the Newcastle Jets vs Central Coast Mariners match
Wellington Phoenix vs Canberra United Highlights
Watch highlights from the Wellington Phoenix vs Canberra United match
Adelaide United vs Perth Glory Highlights
Watch highlights from the Adelaide United vs Perth Glory match
Western Sydney Wanderers vs Brisbane Roar Highlights
Watch highlights from the Western Sydney Wanderers vs Brisbane Roar match
Melbourne Victory vs Sydney FC Highlights
Watch highlights from the Melbourne Victory vs Sydney FC match
Melbourne City vs Western United Highlights
Watch highlights from the Melbourne City vs Western United match
Central Coast Mariners vs Western Sydney Wanderers Highlights
Watch highlights from the Central Coast Mariners vs Western Sydney Wanderers match
Western United vs Adelaide United Highlights
Watch highlights from the Western United vs Adelaide United match