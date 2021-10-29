A-League Women

What is the A-League Women’s league?

A Brief History

What is the A-League Women’s league?Season 2021-22 will forever be an era-defining year for women’s football in Australia. Formerly known as the W-League, the premier women’s football competition is now known as A-League Women, in what is a landmark move from Football Australia to bring unity to the forefront of Australian football.

10 teams make up the division: Sydney FC, Melbourne Victory, Perth Glory, Newcastle Jets, Western Sydney Wanderers, Brisbane Roar, Adelaide United, Melbourne City, Wellington Phoenix and Canberra United. Canberra United is the only side in the division without male representation in the A-League Men’s League.

A Brief HistoryFormed in 2008 as the W-League, the division’s emergence ended a four-year baron spell of no top-flight women’s football in Australia, after the Women’s National Soccer League (WNSL) disbanded in 2004, along with its male equivalent, the National Soccer League (NSL).

Initially composed of eight teams, Western Sydney Wanderers and Melbourne City entered the division in 2012 and 2015 respectively. Central Coast Mariners were forced to withdraw from the competition ahead of the 2010-11 season, but will make their long awaited return to the competition ahead of the 2022-23 season, along with Western United. Wellington Phoenix will make their debut in the division in season 2021-22.

Historically, the competition runs from November to February. Similar to the structure of the A-League Men competition, the side who ends the season on top of the ladder is crowned Premiers. The top four teams will then enter into a finals series, where the winner is crowned Champions.

WinnersMelbourne City are the most successful club in the division with four Championship crowns, despite only joining the league in 2015. Sydney FC have claimed three Championships and three Premierships. Melbourne Victory have taken out two Championships and one Premiership.

Perth Glory

Perth Glory

One time A-League Premiers and one time W-League Champions