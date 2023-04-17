A-League Women

EpisodesExtras2022/23 FixturesHow To Watch
More
Back

Relive all the action from the A-League Women’s Semi Finals

Relive all the action from the A-League Women’s Semi Finals

Catch up with all the action from the Liberty A-League Women's Semi Finals

The first two matches of the 2022/23 Liberty A-League Women's Finals Series took place over the weekend.

An end-to-end encounter took place at Casey Fields as Melbourne City hosted Melbourne Victory while premiers Sydney FC welcomed Western United to Allianz Stadium.

Revisit the A-League Women semi-final encounters (Photo by Tim Allsop/Getty Images)

Catch up with all the action from both matches below:

Melbourne City vs Melbourne Victory

Melbourne City vs Melbourne Victory: Full Match Replay

Melbourne City vs Melbourne Victory: Mini Match

Melbourne City vs Melbourne Victory: Highlights

Sydney FC vs Western United

Sydney FC vs Western United: Full Match Replay

Sydney FC vs Western United: Mini Match

Sydney FC vs Western United: Highlights

Watch the Liberty A-League Women’s Finals Series live on 10 Play and Paramount+

Preview: 2022/23 Liberty A-League Women’s Finals Series
NEXT STORY

Preview: 2022/23 Liberty A-League Women’s Finals Series

Advertisement

Related Articles

Preview: 2022/23 Liberty A-League Women’s Finals Series

Preview: 2022/23 Liberty A-League Women’s Finals Series

Watch all the action from the Liberty A-League Women's Finals Series live and free on 10 Play.
Sydney to Host A-Leagues Finals for Next Three Seasons

Sydney to Host A-Leagues Finals for Next Three Seasons

It was announced today that Sydney will host the Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s, Liberty A-League Women’s Grand Final, the E-League Grand Final and a host of other football related events in a three-year deal, beginning in 2023.
Talking Dub Zone with Briana Goodchild

Talking Dub Zone with Briana Goodchild

10 Football caught up with Dub Zone host Briana Goodchild to find out more about the new and exciting Liberty A-League show.
Katrina Gorry: 'The spotlight is really on Australia and women’s football'

Katrina Gorry: 'The spotlight is really on Australia and women’s football'

10 Play caught up with CommBank Matildas and Brisbane Roar playmaker, Katrina Gorry, at the 2022/23 Liberty A-League Women’s Launch.
Looking Ahead with Chloe Logarzo

Looking Ahead with Chloe Logarzo

Find out what CommBank Matildas star, Chloe Logarzo, had to say as she discusses the season ahead with Liberty A-League Women newcomers, Western United.