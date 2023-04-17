Relive all the action from the A-League Women’s Semi Finals

The first two matches of the 2022/23 Liberty A-League Women's Finals Series took place over the weekend.

An end-to-end encounter took place at Casey Fields as Melbourne City hosted Melbourne Victory while premiers Sydney FC welcomed Western United to Allianz Stadium.

Catch up with all the action from both matches below:

Melbourne City vs Melbourne Victory

Melbourne City vs Melbourne Victory: Full Match Replay

Melbourne City vs Melbourne Victory: Mini Match

Melbourne City vs Melbourne Victory: Highlights

Sydney FC vs Western United

Sydney FC vs Western United: Full Match Replay

Sydney FC vs Western United: Mini Match

Sydney FC vs Western United: Highlights