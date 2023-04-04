Preview: 2022/23 Liberty A-League Women’s Finals Series

The best four teams from the 2022/23 Liberty A-League Women’s season will battle it out next weekend as we gear up for the finals series.

We have two cracking encounters on the horizon including a Melbourne derby while Sydney FC will finally be looking to go one better and add the championship to their long list of accolades as they welcome Western United to Allianz Stadium.

Melbourne City vs Melbourne Victory

The first of the two must-watch clashes see City host Victory at Casey Fields on Saturday, 15 April.

It is Victory who hold the upper hand in this fixture with Jeff Hopkins’ side coming out on top 2-0 in their previous meeting in last month while it was a 1-1 stalemate back in January.

Plus, don’t forget it was Victory who also knocked out their rivals in last season’s finals series as they went on to claim the championship in a gritty encounter with the Sky Blues.

Dario Vidosic’s City have also been struggling for any sort of form of late with their last win arriving a month back at Newcastle. They have shipped seven goals in their last matches which included a shock 4-3 defeat to Perth Glory.

It has been a steady run of late for Victory who are unbeaten in their last seven matches however they have only managed to gain maximum points from two of those meetings.

So, will it be Victory who once again prevail, or will City finally get their revenge?

Watch Melbourne City vs Melbourne Victory live on 10 Play and Paramount+ from 1455 AEST on Saturday, 15 April.

Sydney FC vs Western United

First plays second at Allianz Stadium on Sunday, 16 April as recently crowned premiers Sydney FC take on Western United.

Western have continued to upstage themselves week in, week out. Their first season in the Liberty A-League Women has been a roaring success. There would be very few who would have expected them to be featuring in the finals.

Coach Mark Torcaso has got the best out of his side which features a perfect blend of youth coupled with some experienced heads.

A dominant display saw Ante Juric’s women come out on top 3-0 in their previous encounter with Western a month ago while before that, a Hannah Keane double saw United claim the win in the two side’s first ever meeting.

Sydney are currently riding a high ahead of finals with three straight wins whereas United have been stop/start of late with two wins and as many defeats in their last four matches.

2022/23 Liberty A-League Women’s Finals Fixtures

Date Times (AEST) Event Round Location Watch 15 Apr 1455-1710, kick off 1500 Melbourne City vs Melbourne Victory Semi Final Casey Fields, Cranbourne East, VIC Watch live on 10 Play, and Paramount+ 16 Apr 1740-1955, kick off 1745 Sydney FC vs Western United Semi Final Allianz Stadium Watch live on 10 Play, and Paramount+

Watch the Liberty A-League Women’s Finals Series live on 10 Play and Paramount+