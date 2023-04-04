A-League Women

Preview: 2022/23 Liberty A-League Women’s Finals Series

Watch all the action from the Liberty A-League Women's Finals Series live and free on 10 Play.

The best four teams from the 2022/23 Liberty A-League Women’s season will battle it out next weekend as we gear up for the finals series.

We have two cracking encounters on the horizon including a Melbourne derby while Sydney FC will finally be looking to go one better and add the championship to their long list of accolades as they welcome Western United to Allianz Stadium.

Melbourne City vs Melbourne Victory

The first of the two must-watch clashes see City host Victory at Casey Fields on Saturday, 15 April.

It is Victory who hold the upper hand in this fixture with Jeff Hopkins’ side coming out on top 2-0 in their previous meeting in last month while it was a 1-1 stalemate back in January.

Plus, don’t forget it was Victory who also knocked out their rivals in last season’s finals series as they went on to claim the championship in a gritty encounter with the Sky Blues.

Dario Vidosic’s City have also been struggling for any sort of form of late with their last win arriving a month back at Newcastle. They have shipped seven goals in their last matches which included a shock 4-3 defeat to Perth Glory.

Watch Melbourne Victory as they take on Melbourne City in the ALW Finals Series (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

It has been a steady run of late for Victory who are unbeaten in their last seven matches however they have only managed to gain maximum points from two of those meetings.

So, will it be Victory who once again prevail, or will City finally get their revenge?

Watch Melbourne City vs Melbourne Victory live on 10 Play and Paramount+ from 1455 AEST on Saturday, 15 April.

Sydney FC vs Western United

First plays second at Allianz Stadium on Sunday, 16 April as recently crowned premiers Sydney FC take on Western United.

Western have continued to upstage themselves week in, week out. Their first season in the Liberty A-League Women has been a roaring success. There would be very few who would have expected them to be featuring in the finals.

Coach Mark Torcaso has got the best out of his side which features a perfect blend of youth coupled with some experienced heads.

Sydney FC are favourites to secure the championship after recently being crowned premiers (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

A dominant display saw Ante Juric’s  women come out on top 3-0 in their previous encounter with Western a month ago while before that, a Hannah Keane double saw United claim the win in the two side’s first ever meeting.

Sydney are currently riding a high ahead of finals with three straight wins whereas United have been stop/start of late with two wins and as many defeats in their last four matches.

2022/23 Liberty A-League Women’s Finals Fixtures

Date Times (AEST) Event Round Location Watch
15 Apr 1455-1710, kick off 1500 Melbourne City vs Melbourne Victory Semi Final Casey Fields, Cranbourne East, VIC Watch live on 10 Play, and Paramount+
16 Apr 1740-1955, kick off 1745 Sydney FC vs Western United Semi Final Allianz Stadium Watch live on 10 Play, and Paramount+

Watch the Liberty A-League Women’s Finals Series live on 10 Play and Paramount+

It was announced today that Sydney will host the Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s, Liberty A-League Women’s Grand Final, the E-League Grand Final and a host of other football related events in a three-year deal, beginning in 2023.
Talking Dub Zone with Briana Goodchild

Talking Dub Zone with Briana Goodchild

10 Football caught up with Dub Zone host Briana Goodchild to find out more about the new and exciting Liberty A-League show.
Katrina Gorry: 'The spotlight is really on Australia and women’s football'

Katrina Gorry: 'The spotlight is really on Australia and women’s football'

10 Play caught up with CommBank Matildas and Brisbane Roar playmaker, Katrina Gorry, at the 2022/23 Liberty A-League Women’s Launch.
Looking Ahead with Chloe Logarzo

Looking Ahead with Chloe Logarzo

Find out what CommBank Matildas star, Chloe Logarzo, had to say as she discusses the season ahead with Liberty A-League Women newcomers, Western United.
2022/23 Liberty A-League Season Preview

2022/23 Liberty A-League Season Preview

The 2022/23 Liberty A-League season will be the longest and most football-filled in the competition’s history, with an 18-game home-and-away season and three-week finals series for 11 teams.