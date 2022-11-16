Katrina Gorry: 'The spotlight is really on Australia and women’s football'

It’s been a whirlwind year or so for Gorry who recently became a mother before returning to action for club and country.

Here’s what she had to say ahead of the start of the upcoming Liberty A-League campaign.

What are you looking forward to in the upcoming season?

I think the extension of the season is really exciting and to have another new team (Western United). With the 2023 Women’s World Cup, the spotlight is really on Australia and women’s football, so I think it’s going to be an exciting season to see the new teams in the league but also the standard across the league.

Have you set any objectives for yourself for this season?

Just to enjoy it. Last season was one of my most enjoyable seasons, I loved playing with the girls at Brisbane. I just want to have fun and enjoy the season for what it is and hopefully we can get up in the top three spots.

What in particular made last season so enjoyable?

I had a little girl last year, so I think that’s kind of what changed it for me and just having her around the team and seeing how loved she was. The girls, the environment that we set I think was an enjoyable one and I think the coaching staff have done an incredible job to set that in place.

What can we expect the same type of football from Brisbane this season?

We’re a high pressing possession based team. We’re good at keeping the ball at our feet and winning it back at the top of the pitch, so I think you’ll see more of that this year.

Do you have any ideas of what to expect from Western United?

I think they’ll be competitive, I haven’t really seen too much of them, but I think it’s exciting. A lot of players are going to be working hard heading into the World Cup, so I think it’s going to be an exciting season.

How have you enjoyed being back in Matildas camp recently?

We’ve had four good wins in the last two camps which has done for a lot for our confidence heading into the World Cup. We have a bit of a three month break before we (Matildas) meet up again. Now, it’s just about building on our performances individually and as a team. Come together next February and see where we are.

You must be looking forward to a bit of a break…

I’ve been going pretty much nonstop since last April. It’s been pretty full on for me so the body definitely needs a break and mentally just a bit of time away from football so I can enjoy playing that bit more when I do come back.

Which team do you think will be the surprise package?

It’s tough to say. Adelaide are building on something good from last year and I think Perth will be competitive. Again, hard to predict because there has been so much movement between the clubs.

Feature: Looking Ahead with Chloe Logarzo

Liberty A-League Hub on 10 Play

2022/23 Liberty A-League Fixtures

How To Watch the Liberty A-League Women On 10 Play and Paramount+