Expert Tips: 2022/23 Liberty A-League Grand Final

The pinnacle event of the Liberty A-League Women season is almost upon us. Who will reign supreme in the highly anticipated clash at CommBank Stadium?

Find out all the predictions from our Network 10 Football Team below!

TARA RUSHTON

Champions: Sydney FC

Score: 1-0

Player of the match: Mackenzie Hawkesby

ANDY HARPER

Champions: Sydney FC

Player of the match:

Sydney FC - Natt Tobin or Mackenzie Hawkesby

Western United - Hillary Beall or Hannah Keane

NIAV OWENS

Champions: Sydney FC

Scoreline: 2-1

Player of the match: Madison Haley

TERESA POLIAS

Champions: Sydney

Score: 2-0

Play of the Match: Cortnee Vine

GRACE GILL

Champions: Sydney FC

Scoreline: 2-2 in regulation time, then Sydney to pinch it in extra time 3-2.

Player of the match: Cortnee Vine

ROBBIE THOMSON

Champions: Sydney FC

Score: 3-1

Player of the match: Mackenzie Hawkesby

