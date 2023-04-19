Expert Tips: 2022/23 Liberty A-League Grand Final

The pinnacle event of the Liberty A-League Women season is almost upon us. Who will reign supreme in the highly anticipated clash at CommBank Stadium?
Find out all the predictions from our Network 10 Football Team below!
TARA RUSHTON
Champions: Sydney FC
Score: 1-0
Player of the match: Mackenzie Hawkesby
ANDY HARPER
Champions: Sydney FC
Player of the match:
Sydney FC - Natt Tobin or Mackenzie Hawkesby
Western United - Hillary Beall or Hannah Keane
NIAV OWENS
Champions: Sydney FC
Scoreline: 2-1
Player of the match: Madison Haley
TERESA POLIAS
Champions: Sydney
Score: 2-0
Play of the Match: Cortnee Vine
GRACE GILL
Champions: Sydney FC
Scoreline: 2-2 in regulation time, then Sydney to pinch it in extra time 3-2.
Player of the match: Cortnee Vine
ROBBIE THOMSON
Champions: Sydney FC
Score: 3-1
Player of the match: Mackenzie Hawkesby
