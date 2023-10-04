A Gift For Christmas

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

A Gift For Christmas
G | Drama

Air Date: Sun 1 Oct 2023

Darcy is a romantic, she dreams of being swept off her feet by the perfect man. Cycling to work, Darcy accidentally crashes into a handsome, sharply dressed stranger walking his dog.

Episodes
Articles

Episodes

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

2017

About the Movie

Darcy is a romantic, she dreams of being swept off her feet by the perfect man. Cycling to work, Darcy accidentally crashes into a handsome, sharply dressed stranger walking his dog.