A Different Kind of Christmas

A Different Kind Of Christmas
PG | Comedy

Air Date: Tue 1 Nov 2022Expires: in 2 months

What is like to grow up with a dad who truly believes he's Santa Claus? For Elizabeth Gates (Shelley Long) every kid's dream was her worst nightmare. Based on a true story

1996

About the Movie

A family secret threatens to thwart the mayoral bid of a single mom whose father thinks he's Santa Claus.