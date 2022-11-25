Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
A Different Kind Of Christmas
Comedy
Air Date: Tue 1 Nov 2022Expires: in 2 months
What is like to grow up with a dad who truly believes he's Santa Claus? For Elizabeth Gates (Shelley Long) every kid's dream was her worst nightmare. Based on a true story
MovieArticles
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
1996
About the Movie
A family secret threatens to thwart the mayoral bid of a single mom whose father thinks he's Santa Claus.