600 Bottles of Wine

Claire's Guide To A One-Night Stand

Getting over an ex is hard. Claire, the newly-single star of short-form dramedy series 600 Bottles Of Wine, reckons the best way to get over somebody is to get under somebody else. Here's her easy guide to navigating the stages of the tricky and sticky one-night stand.

Stage 1.

Scout the room for potentials until eye contact and a connection is made. Confirm the vibes are mutual by chucking a cheeky smile their way.

Stage 2.

Go in for the flirt. Flirting can be done at the bar, on a couch, against a wall or in line to buy drinks. If you’re intention is a one-night stand, (which is the point of this article, so let’s assume it is) the flirting should most definitely include touching the other person.

Stage 3.

It's time to take the flirtation to a more private setting. At this point, one of you should offer the other to come home with them. This can be done subtly, such as: “It’s a little loud in here, should we go back to mine?” or in a more obvious way: “You’re hot. Wanna bang?”. It’s time to move on out and kick things into the next gear.

Stage 4.

Do the dirty deed. It’ll most likely be a little awkward at times but hey, it’s all part of the experience.

Stage 5.

Figure out your next move. Are you staying the night or doing a runner? Are you sticking round for brekky? Are you going to exchange numbers or would you like to never see them again?

Stage 6.

You may be feeling a number of feelings, such as: happiness, excitement, regret, disappointment, hungover-ness. It’s important to debrief with your girlfriends and spare no details. In fact, the more details the better.

600 Bottles Of Wine is on Eleven, 9.10PM Thursdays or catch up on tenplay

