50 Years Young is a celebration event to commemorate the 50th birthday of Network 10.

Beginning humbly as Channel 0 on August 1, 1964, Australians have laughed, cried and been entertained by the entertainment network, and this special will remember and reminisce the many great shows, events and characters that have shaped the network.

To help celebrate the entertainment network’s big night, 50 Years Young will be hosted by The Project’s Carrie Bickmore and Peter Helliar and include cavalcade of TV stars, past and present, who will share their memories of their time on TEN and take us through some the programmes that have made indelible mark on their lives.

Stars that will join us include Rove McManus, Bert Newton, Dr Chris Brown, Kat Stewart, Johnny Young, Dave Hughes, Steve Vizard, Ryan ‘Fitzy’ Fitzgerald, Osher Gunsberg, Tom Gleisner, Chrissie Swann, the cast of Neighbours and Denise Drysdale.

And after 50 years it’s about time! Time to definitively say what the best 10 shows on Network 10 are. We’ve asked the public to vote on their favourite TEN shows of all time and we will countdown from 10 to one.