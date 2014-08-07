Sign in to watch this video
Mothers Who Murder
Crime
Air Date: Thu 7 Aug 2014
In this compelling special investigation, forensic expert Dr Xanthe Mallett meets the women found guilty of murdering their own children and examines what makes them commit the ultimate betrayal.
About the Show
Each year, an average of 27 Australian children are murdered by their parents in Australia. Half of those by their mothers. In this compelling and heart-breaking hour-long special investigation, forensic expert, Dr Xanthe Mallett, meets the Australian women found guilty of murdering their own children and examines what makes them commit the ultimate betrayal.
Xanthe looks at the facts, evidence and motives behind shocking murder cases that rocked the country. She interviews the murderers’ family members, friends and the police who investigated the terrible crimes. Xanthe will also reveal never-before-seen footage of a killer mum re-enacting the murder of her baby boy.