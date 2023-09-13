Sign in to watch this video
12 Gifts Of Christmas
Movies
Air Date: Wed 13 Sep 2023
Anna, an unemployed painter, is hired to become a personal shopper for Marc, a corporate exec. Marc learns that Christmas gifts has less to do with the dollar amount spent and more to do with the importance of the gift.
2015
About the Movie
