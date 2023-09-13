12 Gifts Of Christmas

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

12 Gifts Of Christmas
Movies

Air Date: Wed 13 Sep 2023

Anna, an unemployed painter, is hired to become a personal shopper for Marc, a corporate exec. Marc learns that Christmas gifts has less to do with the dollar amount spent and more to do with the importance of the gift.

Episodes
Articles

Episodes

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

2015

About the Movie

Anna, an unemployed painter, is hired to become a personal shopper for Marc, a corporate exec. Marc learns that Christmas gifts has less to do with the dollar amount spent and more to do with the importance of the gift.