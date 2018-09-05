10 play Trending

Your Exclusive Preview Of Playing For Keeps

Watch the entire first episode of Playing For Keeps before it airs on TEN

Playing For Keeps is the addictive new drama that you’ve been hanging out for. It’s bold, dangerous and daring in the way it depicts the lives of the sporting world’s rich and famous.

If you just can’t wait, we have good news - you don’t have to! tenplay members can enjoy the entire first episode early, a week ahead of Playing For Keeps’ hotly-anticipated premiere on TEN at 8.30 Wednesday 19 September. This exclusive preview kicks off at midday on Wednesday 12 September, for a limited time, only on tenplay.

If you’re already a tenplay member, sign in and track the show on the Playing For Keeps page. If not, you can sign up now, for free.

From the grandstands and locker rooms to the red carpets and bedrooms, this scandalous and seductive new drama that delves into the unseen world of AFL will have you hooked.

The superb all-star cast includes: Madeleine West, Cece Peters, Annie Maynard, Olympia Valance, Isabella Giovinazzo and Jeremy Lindsay Taylor.

Playing For Keeps is available to watch from 12pm Wednesday 12 September, exclusively on tenplay

Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer
Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer

    The Masked Singer Australia. Coming Soon To 10 And 10 Play.
    Apply Now For Ex On The Beach

    MTV US are looking for couples and singles to be part of an exciting new version of their smash hit dating show.
    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    Neighbours History Making Finale. Thursday, July 28 At 7:30pm On 10 And 10 Peach.
    The Funniest Battle To Be The Unfunniest Comedian: Time To Die Hits 10 Play

    There’s nothing funny about watching an extremely bad stand-up set, or is there?
    ‘Never Fear, Bushie Is Here’: The Bush Blonde Vs The World Wants To Be Australia’s Next Great Hero

    As part of the Pilot Showcase, Nikki Osborne brings her viral character to life in The Bush Blonde vs the World.