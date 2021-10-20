Would I Lie To You? Australia Coming To Network 10 In 2022

Chrissie Swan is gearing up to host the show that asks: can you tell fact from fiction?

Each week teams captained by Chris Taylor and Frank Woodley will be made up of celebs and comedians as they compete to bamboozle each other with outrageous fibs and falsehoods.

The teams will reveal some incredible, shocking and often bizarre stories about themselves, some of which are too good to be true. The twist is, some of them aren’t true at all.

Our teams will have to grill their opponents for details, looking for any suspicious hints that what they’re hearing might actually be a pile of hogwash. The aim of the game is to fool your opposing team into believing even the most outrageous lies.

Endemol Shine Australia CEO Peter Newman said, “We are absolutely delighted to bring one of the world’s greatest comedy panel shows to Australian audiences”.

“Would I Lie To You? is a wonderfully simple and hilarious game where lying is not only required, but elevated into a side-splittingly funny competition.

“We can’t wait to get Australian families playing along - picking the facts from the fibs - and laughing out loud at the impossibly absurd stories of our captains and guests.”

Get ready for some of the most hilarious big little lies when Would I Lie To You? Australia comes to Network 10 in 2022