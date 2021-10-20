10 play Trending

HomeExtrasArticlesQuizzes
Back

Would I Lie To You? Australia Coming To Network 10 In 2022

Would I Lie To You? Australia Coming To Network 10 In 2022

Big lies and bigger laughs are coming to 10 next year.

Chrissie Swan is gearing up to host the show that asks: can you tell fact from fiction?

Each week teams captained by Chris Taylor and Frank Woodley will be made up of celebs and comedians as they compete to bamboozle each other with outrageous fibs and falsehoods.

The teams will reveal some incredible, shocking and often bizarre stories about themselves, some of which are too good to be true. The twist is, some of them aren’t true at all.

Our teams will have to grill their opponents for details, looking for any suspicious hints that what they’re hearing might actually be a pile of hogwash. The aim of the game is to fool your opposing team into believing even the most outrageous lies.

Endemol Shine Australia CEO Peter Newman said, “We are absolutely delighted to bring one of the world’s greatest comedy panel shows to Australian audiences”.

Would I Lie To You? is a wonderfully simple and hilarious game where lying is not only required, but elevated into a side-splittingly funny competition.

“We can’t wait to get Australian families playing along - picking the facts from the fibs - and laughing out loud at the impossibly absurd stories of our captains and guests.”

Get ready for some of the most hilarious big little lies when Would I Lie To You? Australia comes to Network 10 in 2022

Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer
NEXT STORY

Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer

Advertisement

Related Articles

Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer

Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer Australia. Coming Soon To 10 And 10 Play.
Apply Now For Ex On The Beach

Apply Now For Ex On The Beach

MTV US are looking for couples and singles to be part of an exciting new version of their smash hit dating show.
The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

Neighbours History Making Finale. Thursday, July 28 At 7:30pm On 10 And 10 Peach.
The Funniest Battle To Be The Unfunniest Comedian: Time To Die Hits 10 Play

The Funniest Battle To Be The Unfunniest Comedian: Time To Die Hits 10 Play

There’s nothing funny about watching an extremely bad stand-up set, or is there?
‘Never Fear, Bushie Is Here’: The Bush Blonde Vs The World Wants To Be Australia’s Next Great Hero

‘Never Fear, Bushie Is Here’: The Bush Blonde Vs The World Wants To Be Australia’s Next Great Hero

As part of the Pilot Showcase, Nikki Osborne brings her viral character to life in The Bush Blonde vs the World.