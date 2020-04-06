Witness True Aussie Spirit In Coronavirus Australia: Our Story

We’re in ‘iso’ and using ‘sani’ to help combat the ‘rona’. That’s a sentence full of new slang terms unheard of, just a few months ago. Today it is our new normal.

The world is in crisis and we are under attack from the deadly Covid-19 virus. As a result Australia is facing unprecedented controls to stop the spread of the coronavirus and core Australian values are being put to the ultimate test.

But in the face of adversity, Australians are fighting back. From mateship to humour, to unwavering courage and resilience, we are learning to cope with the seismic changes to our lifestyle in the only way we know how, by keeping our Aussie spirit up.

Coronavirus Australia: Our Story explores the true essence of the great Aussie spirit as it follows the timeline of events as they unfolded in Australia, airing Tuesday, 7 April at 7.30pm on 10.

Hosted by Ryan "Fitzy" Fitzgerald, this uplifting one-hour documentary special will combine archival footage with user generated content and expert interviews, as we hear heartwarming stories of courage and hope, community and friendship, and learn how by coming together and adapting to the changes to everyday life, Australia can emerge stronger and more united than ever before.

Fitzy said: “I have great faith in the Aussie spirit and I really wanted be part of a show that explores our unique and special way of life, and how we are going to get though this together.”

Popular Australian personalities Amanda Keller, Todd Sampson and Kate Langbroek join Fitzy to impart an important message to all Australians on what we need to do as a nation to get through this together.

And while there is still a long way to go in this global crisis, there are still reasons for hope, and by working together as a nation we can get through this pandemic and come out the other side.

Coronavirus Australia: Our Story is produced by Joined Up Films, in association with Screenwest and Lotterywest, for Network 10.