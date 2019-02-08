10 play Trending

Why You Should Re-Live The OG Queer Eye

It’s been over 15 years since the original cast of Queer Eye For The Straight Guy changed the lives of sloppy straight men for the better. Here’s why you should defs rewatch it

The Theme Song

Admit it, it’s catchy AF.

Carson Kressley’s Sassy One Liners

“I think there was a car accident, ‘cause I see skidmarks.”

“Now that we’re here, we’re gonna show you the way of the gay!”

The Passion For Quality

“It’s actually a 310 thread count, which is going to feel really different from the sandpaper that you’re used to”.

Kyan’s Muscles

That’s what blow-drying tresses for over 20 years will do to a man.

Oh Haiii, Jai

He captured our hearts with his calming presence and straight-to-the-point words of wisdom - from introducing yourself to strangers to the correct way of dancing the salsa - and is so totes adorable you wanna put him in your Ralph Lauren shirt pocket.

The Original Food Kween

Before Antoni Porowski absolutely blew our minds (and our wallets) with his famous Guac recipe, Ted Allen was servin’ fancy crackers and black truffles, with Kosher Foie Gras mousse and white truffle oil. What?!  

The.

Facial. 

Expressions.

The Heart

But ultimately, they showed us that even the messiest people – literally and metaphorically – can undergo a total life transformation in as little as 24-hours.

Queer Eye For The Straight Guy continues 8.30 Tuesday on 10 Peach, or catch up on 10 play

Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer
Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer

