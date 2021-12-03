What’s On 10 Play In December

The year may be almost over (how did that happen?!) but don’t worry, 10 play still has a ton of great content on demand to keep absolutely everyone entertained.

If you’re feeling festive, check out our Christmas Corner, packed with Christmas specials, episodes and movies to bring some holiday cheer to even the biggest grinches out there.

We’ve also added a handful of new highlights, every episode of some of your favourites and a few hidden gems just begging for a binge-watch.

Here’s what to look out for in December!

Comedy, Seasons 1-5

Christy, a newly sober single mum, is attempting to put her life back on the right path, so it’s no surprise that the last thing she expected was for her estranged mum to suddenly walk back into her life and turn everything on its head.

The hilarious Anna Faris and Allison Janney star as the mother/daughter duo, who expertly toes the line of a sitcom that also deals with some incredibly heavy real-life topics with balance, respect and so much heart. These two really do put the ‘fun’ in dysfunctional.

Comedy, Every Episode Ever

Kiwi comedy Outrageous Fortune follows the West family, criminals who have decided to change their ways and straighten up their acts after the family patriarch is incarcerated. It’s up to the matriarch, Cheryl, to get her family on the straight and narrow, in spite of her husband’s best efforts.

The series stars Robyn Malcolm, Grant Bowler, Anthony Starr and Siobhan Marshall and won multiple awards across its multiple seasons, spawning remakes in the US and the UK.

Factual, Every Episode Ever

He’s one of the most familiar faces on TV, with audiences welcoming Dr Phil McGraw into their homes for almost two decades. Now, Dr Phil is quite literally heading into homes as he leaves his studio, travelling across the United States and dropping in on families who need his help.

Each week, Dr Phil will make a house call to work through certain issues with a family in the hopes that he can help change their lives for the better.

Documentary, Special Event

RuPaul’s Drag Race has taken the world by storm, with Ru recently crowning the UK’s third champion. In City of Queens, one filmmaker takes a look at the real lives of seven of London’s drag queens, highlighting the unique nature of London’s drag scene, and the stories of these talented entertainers.

Fan favourite Bimini Bon Boulash features in the doco which covers every aspect of what it means to be a drag queen. Tackling homophobia, abuse, drug addiction and the queer community, the series also looks at the way these seven queens are inspiring a new generation.

Drama, Every Episode Ever

If you’re looking for a new drama to sink your teeth into, Wildfire follows Kris Furillo a woman who is given a second chance after serving time at a juvenile detention centre. With her natural talent with horses, Kris is given a job at a family-run ranch.

Hoping to not disappoint the one family who was willing to give her a chance, Kris must also juggle her new environment and relationships. But the family farm isn’t without its own issues, as they battle to save their ranch from financial troubles, Kris could just be exactly who they need to turn their luck around.

Drama, Every Episode Ever

Based on the Nordic crime series Broen/Bron, The Bridge takes the idea of a joint investigation to the US/Mexico border where a body is discovered, bringing a Texas detective and a Chihuahua State detective together in order to solve the case.

The series stars Diane Kruger and Demián Bichir in the lead roles as the two detectives must work together to track down a serial killer operating in both Mexico and the United States, with international frictions making their jobs even more complex than ever before.

Drama, Every Episode Ever

Based on a UK miniseries of the same name, Low Winter Sun sees Mark Strong reprise the role of Frank Agnew in the remake. The series kicks off following the murder of a corrupt cop within the Detroit precinct.

The series explores the world of organised crime within Detroit, revenge and deception, all circling around what was supposed to be ‘the perfect crime’ but what becomes a catalyst to a series of events that sees one cop dragged into the seedy underbelly of the city.

Raw

Comedy, Every Episode Ever

Set in a hip Dublin restaurant named Raw, this Irish dramatic comedy series follows the lives of the staff, who work hard but party even harder. Following Jojo, a young chef who works at the restaurant, her brother Shane and their eccentric co-workers, Raw takes a look behind the scenes of the busy kitchen at the often messy personal lives of the crew.

The series also stars Aussie actor and filmmaker Damon Gameau as a feisty deputy head chef.