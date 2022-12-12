What’s on 10 Play in December

While we’re decorating the Christmas tree and winding down as the year comes to an end, we’re celebrating in our favourite place: on the couch ready for a binge-watch.

From every episode of your favourite crime scene investigators, shocking true crime documentaries and more holiday content than you can fit in your stocking, here’s what to look out for on 10 Play this December.

Every episode ever!

The smash-hit series that spawned multiple spin-offs, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation follows a team led by Dr Gil Grissom. The franchise became a global phenomenon as we were introduced to the work of crime scene investigation and became amateur blood splatter experts and couch entomologists.

The original CSI joins the spin-offs CSI: Miami, CSI: Las Vegas, CSI: NY and CSI: Cyber on 10 Play, with every episode available to watch on demand.

Six-part docuseries!

The West Has Arrived on 10 Play! This six-part docuseries follows the journey of Western United FC during the 2021/22 A-League season, their rise and their unlikely Championship win. Western United was added to the A-League as part of the 2018 expansion and, just three years after it was created, was crowned the champions of Aussie football. They were only the second expansion to earn the ALM trophy and the quickest expansion side to achieve the win.

While the win was a shock for everyone outside of the club, United shows what was going on behind closed doors for the team leading up to the Championship game.

Claremont: A Killer Among Us

Two-part special!

Taking us back to the tragic events that began in January 1996 in Claremont, Perth, A Killer Among Us dives into the true story of a serial killer preying on young women.

With exclusive access to surviving victims, journalists, former officers and detectives that worked the case for over two decades, Claremont: A Killer Among Us tracks Australia’s longest-running and most expensive manhunt.

Ho ho ho-liday fun!

It’s the most wonderful time of the year… to sit down, relax and watch the Christmas movies available to stream on demand on 10 Play. With titles ranging from A Prince For Christmas to The Bear Who Slept Through Christmas, there’s festive fun for the whole family.

You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll want approximately 300 mugs of hot chocolate and you’ll be so ready to celebrate the holidays after this mega movie marathon from our Christmas Corner.

Live stream 24/7!

We recently launched a handful of Live Channels to bring you even more of your favourite shows around the clock.

With show-specific channels like MasterChef, Survivor, Baywatch and Total Wipeout, you can also dive into genre-specific or multi-show channels like our Aussie Drama, Action and Adventure, Retro Cartoons or True Stories.

Summer of Reality

Binge the best!

Love seeing everyday Aussies strive for excellence, be pushed to their limits or find love ? Lucky for you we have hours and hours of hit reality shows for you to binge. From every episode ever of MasterChef Australia to The Bachelor, Bachelorette and even the most recent season of Bachelor in Paradise US which was fast-tracked to 10 Play.

Ahead of next year you can also watch your favourite seasons of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, The Amazing Race Australia or the smash-hit Hunted Australia. It’s all there waiting for you to dive in.

Check out all these titles, and much, much more on 10 Play this December!