10 play New Releases: July 2020

Yep, not only have four great shows landed on 10 play, so have their full boxsets (if that's a thing we still say in these digital times). So there’s no need to wait (or search multiple sites) for all seasons of these iconic shows. Just settle in, load up 10 play on your fave device and start binge watching!

The Veronicas Blood Is For Life – Season 1 (2019)

In 2019, MTV viewers were given a sneak peek into the lives of iconic Aussie pop duo, The Veronicas. While the series has been largely “untouched” (get it) by free to air TV, 10 play now has the full first season available to stream for free.

Get to know the sisters in a whole new light, as the dynamic duo share moments of sisterly love (as well as fights/arguments), insights into their relationships (like Lisa’s farm life with husband Logan Huffman) and how nerve-racking it is stepping back into the musical spotlight after an extended period away.

Vanity Fair Confidential - Season 1 to 4 (2015 – 2019)

This is Vanity Fair like you've never seen it before. Away from magazine stands and in partnership with Investigation Discovery (ID) to create a TV show that sheds light on criminal affairs. Yep, the magazine most commonly known for popular culture and fashion pieces is diving deep into the criminal affairs of a range of people who were once included in the pages of the famous magazine.

Vanity Fair Confidential is an all access pass to the magazine’s writers and editors, who provide insight into some of the most fascinating true story dramas in history. With stories of crime and passion, previously written for the magazine and now brought to life on the TV, you won’t be able to stop watching.

Mr Bean – Every Episode (1990 – 1995)

The original, live action version of the UK series has found a home on 10 play.

Written by Ben Elton and starring Rowan Atkinson as Mr Bean, a character he developed while studying for his master’s degree at Oxford University, Mr Bean is all about the life of a grown man who seems completely unaware of life's basics.

In this classic, hilarious show, Mr Bean (and his best friend Teddy, who is actually a teddy bear) goes about trying to solve everyday problems, without knowing much about life, which often results in very original but outrageous solutions. His iconic tweed outfit, his lime green Mini car and, of course, his friendship with Tedd, made the show a huge success around the world. Get nostalgic and enjoy the laughs to be had by watching all 15 episodes of the iconic show.

Bed of Roses - Season 1 to 3 (2008 – 2011)

Adding another homegrown classic to our already impressive catalogue of Aussie Dramas, Bed of Roses stars Kerry Armstrong, Jay Laga'aia, Julia Blake and Hanna Mangan Lawrence.

In the series, Louisa, a spoilt trophy wife, is forced to return to the town she grew up in, to move in with her mother after her husband died in a rather compromising position (cheating on her, obvs). She now has to figure out how to raise her teenage daughter while trying to get a handle on her newfound life.

Want more? Never fear, there’s more coming this month!

We’ve got Thank God You’re Here season 4 dropping Monday July 6 (meaning we now have every episode ever), plus The Simple Life seasons 1 – 4 on Friday July 3, Snog, Marry, Avoid seasons 1 – 6 a few days later and on Monday July 13 every episode of Russell Coight's All Aussie Adventures drops alongside his movie, Russell Coight's Celebrity Challenge.

