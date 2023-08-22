What To Watch On Paramount+

If you've been looking to sink your teeth into a new series or want to try something a bit different, never fear! We're here to show you some of the absolute gems available to stream on Paramount+ right now.

From the hilarious to the heart-wrenching, family favourites to kids' classics, there's truly something for everything. Check out some of our highlights below, or head over to paramountplus.com to see the full range of shows, movies and sports on offer!

The Inspired Unemployed (Impractical) Jokers

Social media stars The Inspired Unemployed take on television as the four best mates put each other in some of the most hilariously cringe-worthy scenarios. Fitted with a hidden earpiece, the boys have to do and say what they're told... or face the consequences of the ultimate punishment. Follow Jack, Falcon, Dom and Liam as they push each other to their limits in their laugh-out-loud TV debut.

Special Ops: Lioness

Featuring an all-star cast that includes Nicole Kidman, Zoe Saldaña, Morgan Freeman, and Laysla De Oliveira, Special Ops: Lioness is based on a real-life program -- the Lioness Engagement Team. Young Marine, Cruz Manuelos (De Oliveira), is recruited to join the team to help bring down a terrorist organisation from within before they have the chance to coordinate their next major attack.

The Betoota Advocate Presents

In this four-part series the nation's favourite and most-trusted newspaper, The Betoota Advocate, dives into four Australian controversies that shaped the country. From the Cronulla Riots to the Super League War, get the very unique Betoota perspective on these Aussie stories.

Five Bedrooms

Seated together at the singles table at a wedding, five people in all different stages of their lives come together to realise that the only way they'll be able to get into the property market is to buy a house together. What starts as a drunken idea soon turns into reality as the five become a chosen family, navigating the highs and lows of life together. Starring an incredible ensemble cast including Roy Joseph, Doris Younane, Katie Robertson, Kat Stewart, and Stephen Peacocke, Five Bedrooms will make you laugh, cry, and cry some more.

1923

A Taylor Sheridan creation and the next instalment of the Dutton family origin story, 1923 serves as a prequel to Yellowstone, and a sequel to 1883. Starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford, 1923 follows the Duttons as they experience a series of hardships including historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the beginning of the Great Depression.

Yellowjackets

When a small plane carrying a high school girls' soccer team crashes deep in the remote wilderness they must do everything they can to survive and resist the urge to turn to savagery. Told over two timelines, tracking the girls' fight for survival and their complicated lives 25 years later, the series features an all-star cast including Emmy nominee and Critics Choice Award winner Melanie Lynskey, Oscar and Emmy nominee Juliette Lewis, Emmy nominee Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Lauren Ambrose, Simone Kessell and Elijah Wood.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

In space, no one can hear you... stream full seasons of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Following Captain Christopher Pike and his crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise as they explore new worlds around the galaxy. The series sees the return of favourites including Anson Mount as Captain Pike, Rebecca Romijn as his Number One, and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock as well as introducing new faces to the Federation, and is out-of-this-world fun.

Rabbit Hole

Starring Kiefer Sutherland, Rabbit Hole follows John Weir, a master of deception in the world of corporate espionage. But nothing is what it seems when John is framed for murder by powerful forces who have the ability to influence and control populations.

Kids Favourites

And if you're just looking for something to entertain kids of all ages, there's plenty to keep them coming back for more with full seasons of SpongeBob Squarepants, Paw Patrol, Breadwinners, and Teenage Mutant Nina Turtles. There are also plenty of retro classics for the big kids out there like Rocko's Modern Life, Ren and Stimpy, and Aaahh!!! Real Monsters.

Find all of these and much, much more waiting for you to dive into on Paramount+ now!