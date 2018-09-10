What To Expect From Game Of Games





The set is undeniably epic; the mother of all game show spectaculars. Larger than life, with an abundance of bright colours and flashing lights, it’s unlike anything we’ve seen on Aussie free-to-air telly. Think Las Vegas Cirque de Soleil, except replace the breathtaking puppetry and cinematic scores with a bunch of overzealous candidates dangling from ropes, screaming for mercy and wearing ridiculously hilarious blindfolds.

Gold Logie Award winner Grant Denyer serves as host, bringing all the laughs, wit and that mischievous smile along with him.

He also happens to be a dead ringer for US host Ellen DeGeneres. Not gonna lie, we had to do a few double takes.

Contestants are pulled from the audience, and it’s giving us allll The Price Is Right feels.

Viewers can expect to see the same conditions that our US counterparts have had to endure. Competitors will be sent flying through the air, splattered with an unidentified blue substance, dumped into vats filled with what we can only hope is soggy Weetbix, spun around ‘til they almost puke, and even sent plunging into the deep unknown (where do they even go? Is it the Upside Down? Another country? We have no idea but by golly we can’t wait to find out!).

If you think Grant’s going to go easy on the questions, you’d be greatly mistaken. As if anyone’s gonna know how many wives Tom Cruise has had? (The answer is three, in case you were wondering)

Remember checking under the bed every night for monsters when you were a child, praying not to get eaten in your sleep? Well, you’d best prepare yourself for the One-Eyed Monster – a game that literally sees contestants swallowed alive by a large menacing creature if they pull the wrong tooth. We’re already having nightmares thinking about it!

Not only is there a crazy amount of ultimate prize money to be won - $50,000 to be exact - but contestants even get the opportunity to Make It Rain dollar, dollar bills ya’ll! Now that’s one storm we’d happily want to get caught in.

The majority of US favourites – including Blindfold Musical Chairs, You Bet Your Wife and Tuba Toothpaste – make an appearance in the Aussie series, and we also spotted a newbie called The Laundry Game, which looks like THE slipperiest and most enjoyable obstacle course in the history of obstacle courses.

The person tasked with cleaning up that mess would be soap-able! (Geddit?)